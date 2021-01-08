Company Offers Cost Support for Eligible COVID-19-Related Organizations

The CarePrecise LLC database of U.S. healthcare providers is available at cost reductions of up to 50% to organizations engaged in COVID-19 response. The database of all U.S. healthcare providers offers the ability to contact healthcare providers via multiple channels, including postal mail, telephone, fax, and email, and is used to research care availability by geographic area.

Tulsa, OK, January 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CarePrecise LLC has announced today that its database of U.S. healthcare providers is being made available at cost reductions of up to 50% to organizations engaged in COVID-19 response. The database offers the ability to contact any of the 6 million U.S. healthcare providers via multiple channels, including postal mail, telephone, fax, and email, for staffing and marketing purposes, and is used to research care availability by geographic area. CarePrecise Pandemic Support provides cost reductions to healthcare organizations - hospitals, health systems, primary care clinics, medical group practices, medical laboratories - who are serving COVID-19 patients.

All CarePrecise products and services are included in the program.

CarePrecise LLC has maintained a comprehensive database of all U.S. health care providers and suppliers since 2008. In this time of crisis, the company is lending data assets and expertise to efforts to find physicians, nurses, and technologists to help stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to vendors who provide services to these healthcare providers.

Datasets include physician practices, clinics, nurses, hospitals, community and public health agencies and specialists, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHCs), and Critical Access Hospitals. Data can be downloaded for individual states, or for the whole country.

Current counts of numbers of providers in the company’s database can be viewed by specialty and state on the CarePrecise.com website.

The program is currently set to expire February 28, but the company will continue to monitor the need for provider information through the crisis and may extend the program. Organizations may visit the company’s website to review the program and apply for reduced pricing.

With an impressive customer community ranging from individual practitioners to large organizations as diverse as GE Healthcare, Emdeon, Genentech, Siemens, health information exchanges, and the FBI, and with products in use across the healthcare industry, from claims billing to clinical research to fraud investigation to medical marketing, CarePrecise is firmly established as the first and most trusted value-add processor of provider data products.

Contact Information:

CarePrecise LLC

Michael Christopher

877-782-2294, Ext. 9

Contact via Email

https://www.careprecise.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/828579

Press Release Distributed by PR.com