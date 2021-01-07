Dealer Scanning Joins CDK Global Partner Program

Peachtree City, GA, January 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dealer Scanning, a leading cloud based automotive document scanning company, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of one of the largest third-party partner program in the industry, Dealer Scanning is now part of a marketplace of applications and integration that CDK Global, Inc, a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

“Our ability to fully integrate with CDK allows dealers to have an up-to-date, real time snapshot of their entire repair order document scanning process,” said Dealer Scanning CEO Cesar Augustus. “By joining the CDK Partner Program, we know that our clients can feel completely assured that all documents are being scanned properly and efficiently. This is very important, specially under a warranty audit.”

Dealer Scanning is a leading, cloud based, document scanning technology company specializing in providing car dealerships with a an easy to use, customized scanning system for service and accounting departments, see repair order scanning demo. Since its inception in 2012, Dealer Scanning has helped car dealerships remove the inefficient, slow, and expensive repair order (RO) paper filing process, and helped turn 100s of millions of paper ROs into a secured and easy to find digital repair orders for all their clients.

“We’re very pleased to introduce Dealer Scanning as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. “Dealer Scanning is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications.”

The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites. Dealer Scanning’s easy to use scanning solution and CDK repair order integration, allows users to easily find scanned repair orders, and accurately report on the scanning process, by showing missed scanned ROs, but more importantly by showing which warranty repair orders have been missed scanned.

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 430 partner companies and 600 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About Dealer Scanning

Dealer Scanning provides car dealerships with a simple to use customized scanning station to scan repair orders, deal jackets, parts invoices, rental agreements & vendor invoices. Dealer Scanning’s industry-only real time reporting allows dealerships to have a complete snapshot of their entire scanning process. Visit DealerScanning.com for more information.

Company Media Contact:

Deana Cruz

deana@dealerscanning.com

CDK Global Media Contact:

Roxanne Pipitone

roxanne.pipitone@cdk.com

Contact Information:

Dealer Scanning

Deana Cruz

800-783-1540

Contact via Email

dealerscanning.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/828556

Press Release Distributed by PR.com