Urikar Pro 1 Percussion Massager with Heated Head on Sale Now

Los Angeles, CA, January 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In this fast-paced world, relaxing is really considered a luxury. One can take time to work, workout and socialize, but relaxing is still a luxury. To make this leisure available to all, Urikar introduced Pro 1 Percussion Massager with Touch Sensitive Handle. Currently, this unit is up with a $70 discount for 2 percussion massagers and can be purchased for just $154.99 with code SPECIALFORYOU70.

Urikar Pro 1 is a powerful and flexible percussion massager with a 180° rotatable touch-sensitive handle that helps increase flexibility by up to 30%. It facilitates a multi-angle self-back massage by adjusting the handle so the user can aim at the blind area on their back and reach muscles that they could never reach before. This unit is light in weight and ergonomically designed to offer the utmost convenience. It can easily be used to massage more than 90% of all body parts.

There are 8 massage heads for a percussion massager, such as Ball Head, U-Shaped Head, Bullet Head, D-Shaped Head, Air Plug Head, Flat Head, Triangular Soft Head and Heating Head. With a heating head, it can promote the decomposition of lactic acid after exercise when heated, and is suitable for whole-body muscle massage and relaxation.

One can buy this relaxing, Urikar Pro 1 Percussion Massager with Touch Sensitive Handle with a $70 discount and can be purchased for just $154.99 by using the coupon code SPECIALFORYOU70. This deal is open to all new customers who register as Urikar’s member, so hurry and get yours now. Apart from this, the company has also given away a total of 26 pieces of Urikar Gear, AT1 Massager, and Pro 1 Series Massagers before. Interested users can check out their official website to know more about it.

