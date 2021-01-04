Studies Reveal CBD May Protect Against COVID-19; OC Wellness Solutions' CBD Tinctures and Oils Available

Clinical trials have shown CBD could be effective in reducing the cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients.

Los Angeles, CA, January 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As our hospitals overflow and our health workers are pushed to the brink, there may be hope in sight from an unlikely candidate - Cannabidiol. Vaccine distribution is moving slower than anticipated in many countries, leaving people concerned as the virus infection worldwide tops almost 83 million.

Some new studies have sparked hope in preventing the deadly complication called the cytokine storm. When the body encounters an infection, one of the ways it can respond is by signaling cytokines to send messages along the pathways to stimulate the immune system. When there is an accelerated number of cytokines being released, this causes inflammation. It can result in a worse outcome than the actual virus, leading to deadly complications.

Cytokine storms can result in many different infections such as influenza, pneumonia, and sepsis. As the cells die, predominantly in the lungs, the lung walls weaken and fill with fluid. This reduces the amount of oxygen in the blood which is why many patients need to be put on a ventilator to breathe. Fortunately, not all COVID-19 patients suffer from these extreme symptoms.

So how can we curb this cytokine storm occurring within the body if we do become infected with COVID? The answer may come from the Latin named cannabis sativa species more commonly known as Cannabidiol (CBD).

CBD has been proven to reduce inflammation in the body making it a popular alternative for patients suffering from arthritis.

Preliminary studies have shown that CBD is effective in assisting with complications from ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome). A study in July 2020 undertaken by Georgia’s Augusta University concluded that CBD “totally or partially” reversed the cytokine storm in mice. First the mice were induced with ARDS, then a dose of CBD was administered. Not only did the CBD reverse the damage of the cytokine storm but it also increased levels of lymphocyte levels in the blood. Lymphocytes are white blood cells that fight infections. Lung tissue was dramatically repaired, and the mice recovered far better than the mice left to fight ARDS without the CBD treatment.

There is still much research to be conducted via human trials, but what is apparent is that CBD could protect us from the severe lung damage and respiratory failure which is the cause of at least 70% of COVID-19 deaths.

So how does CBD prevent inflammation?

We all have an Endocannabinoid System (ECS) complete with receptors (CB1 & CB2). The primary function of the ECS is to bring the body into homeostasis. For example, if you develop pain or a fever the ECS kicks in to return the body back to its ideal operating conditions.

Certain cytokines are involved in initiation and the continued response that causes inflammation. CBD tinctures and oils have been shown to disrupt the immune system response preventing inflammation from occurring in the first instance.

Another way CBD can help to fight inflammation is by disrupting the neurotransmitter adenosine. CBD has been shown to be an uptake inhibitor for adenosine. This reduces the amount of adenosine within the brain and plays a significant role in reducing inflammation within the body.

One of our most effective defenses in fighting against COVID infection is to practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash hands frequently with hot soapy water or use a hand sanitizer.

While we wait for a vaccine, it is important that we boost our immune system and stay healthy. CBD can aid in supplying our ECS with vital cannabinoids to ensure that our regulatory systems function efficiently and effectively.

