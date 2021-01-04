Simmons & Silver CPA, PC and Accurant, LLC Announce the Merger of Both Companies to Offer Expanded Services in South Dakota

Sturgis, SD, January 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Simmons & Silver CPA, PC, and Accurant, LLC announced today a strategic alliance between both companies that will help expand services in South Dakota adding to existing offices in Minneapolis, MN, Grand Rapids, MN and Carroll, IA. The partnership, via a merger, allows both companies to bring together a stronger team and more services to help support clients in South Dakota and will be known as Simmons Accurant. Simmons & Silver, CPA PC currently provides tax, accounting, and financial services to its clients while Accurant offers similar services through its other affiliates as well as a unique set of business-focused professional expertise. Adding Simmons & Silver to the existing suite of companies will provide offices in Sturgis, SD; Grand Rapids and Minneapolis, MN and Carroll, IA.

"This is a great opportunity for both firms to partner and expand in Sturgis. We look forward to continuing to build upon the well-established business Simmons and Silver has developed in the region," said Bo Nickoloff, Accurant’s President.

“We are so pleased to be a part of the Accurant team,” Karen Simmons, President is quoted as saying. “Having a big brother firm will provide expanded services for our clients and the support our growing practice requires.”

Simmons & Silver CPA PC began as "Karen Simmons CPA PC." For over 35 years Karen grew the firm from a handful of tax and accounting clients in and near the Black Hills to well over a thousand clients spanning South Dakota and several other states. Karen's daughter, Anita Silver--also a CPA--joined the firm in 2011.

Accurant, LLC is based in Minneapolis, MN and has been in business since 2003. It has completed mergers in Minnesota and Iowa and is planning to continue its merger expansion throughout the Upper Mid-West. Accurant’s suite of companies offers its clients tax, accounting, and financial services as well as a broad range of services that ranges from general accounting and payroll to helping clients manage their profitability of the partnership and advising with strategic initiatives.

“Our combined companies will be able to offer clients more services and support when they need it,” Nickoloff said. “Being a small to mid-sized business doesn't mean the big operational needs aren't needed, it often means you need the expertise of an accounting partner or group of trusted senior advisors who can accommodate any size company, any size payroll or budget and become an integrated part of your business and its success."

About Accurant

Accurant provides high-quality tax and accounting services to small and medium sized clients as well as outsourced CFO, Controller, Bookkeeping, Human Resources and Payroll across the Midwest. Since 2003, the company has been providing services focused on meeting each client’s specific needs and is committed to providing the complete level of expertise needed for each client. To learn more please visit accurantusa.com

About Simmons & Silver CPA, PC

Simmons & Silver will continue to provide services to a variety of individual and business clients at their 1612 Junction Avenue, Sturgis, SD location. This work includes accounting services, financial recordkeeping and financial statements, payroll, sales tax and tax preparation and planning, including multiple state income tax work. To learn more visit simmonsandsilver.com.

