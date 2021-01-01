EZ LED Releases 2020 Industry White Paper for Fine-Pitch LED Displays-Free Download
Executive summary: This white paper provides a comprehensive report on market size overview, market segment analysis, product roadmap, LED display component review, key technology introduction, and market trend analysis. It is an in-depth industry report based on solid data and information provided by major manufacturers from all links of the supply chain.
Shenzhen, China, January 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- EZ LED Visual Co.,Ltd (EZ LED) just announced the release of the 2020 Industry White Paper for Fine-pitch LED Displays, which was issued by EZ LED Academy and powered by China Optics & Optoelectronics Manufactures Association (COEMA). Contact tyler@ezledvisual.com for a free copy of the full report.
The white paper mainly covers the following:
1 Market Overview and Vertical Segments Analysis
1.1 LED display market overview (2018-2025)
1.2 Fine-pitch market segments overview
1.3 Major fine-pitch product models and export volume overview
2 Fine-pitch LED Display Industry Overview
2.1 Definition of fine-pitch LED displays
2.2 Development history of fine-pitch LED displays
2.3 Applications of fine-pitch LED displays
2.4 Fine-pitch LED display vertical market analysis
2.4.1 Professional display category
2.4.2 Commercial display category
2.4.3 Civil/residential display category
3 Fine-pitch LED Display Key Components Overview
3.1 Fine-pitch LED display—Chip
3.1.1 Mainstream chip structure
3.1.2 Mainstream chip specification
3.2 Fine-pitch LED display—packaging devices
3.3 Fine-pitch LED display—driver IC
3.3.1 Active matrix VS passive matrix
3.3.2 Common Cathode Technology VS Common Anode Technology
3.3.3 PWM dimming technology and grayscale improvement
3.3.4 High-integration IC
3.4 Fine-pitch LED display—power supply
3.5 Fine-pitch LED display—printed circuit board (PCB)
3.6 Fine-pitch LED display—packaging material
3.7 Fine-pitch LED display—controller and software
4 SMD, IMD, and COB Technology in the Sub-1mm Era
4.1 Evolution and status quo of LED display packaging
4.2 SMD-based fine-pitch LED displays
4.2.1 The technical definition of SMD
4.2.2 Mainstream product specifications
4.2.3 Advantages and disadvantages of SMD
4.3 IMD-based fine-pitch LED displays
4.3.1 The technical definition of IMD
4.3.2 Advantages and disadvantages of IMD
4.3.3 Product development analysis
4.4 COB-based fine-pitch LED displays
4.4.1 The technical definition of COB
4.4.2 Advantages and disadvantages of COB
4.4.3 Product development analysis
5 LED Display Manufacturing Equipment
5.1 LED chip manufacturing equipment
5.2 LED packaging equipment
5.2.1 Front-end process
5.2.2 Back-end process
5.3 LED display manufacturing equipment
6 Common Anode Technology VS Common Cathode Technology
6.1 Technical analysis
6.2 Technical comparison
6.3 Driver IC analysis and common cathode technology patents
6.4 Expert opinions
7 The Impact of Mini & Micro LED Technology on Fine-pitch LED Displays
7.1 Mini & Micro LED introduction
7.2 Technological influence of Mini & Micro LED
7.3 Micro-LED
7.4 Mini-LED
7.5 Market competition brought by Mini & Micro LED
8 Fine-pitch LED Display Roadmap
9 Appendix: Definition & Interpretation of Professional Terms
EZ LED Academy provides professional training on LED displays, and the academy is powered by EZ LED Visual along with its technology partners. It is a learning platform that offers technological know-how, market insights, and industry trends. We offer both on-line training courses and on-site training sessions. In addition, we release knowledge-sharing videos on a regular basis. You can also follow EZ LED Visual Co.,Ltd on LinkedIn to get LED display industry updates. Welcome to EZ LED Academy.
