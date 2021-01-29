SkyOne Federal Credit Union Announces On-Going Partnership with California State PTA

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyOne Federal Credit Union and California State PTA are teaming up to expand member benefits to both groups.

SkyOne, a local not-for-profit financial cooperative, provides members with free tools such as financial education and affordable banking services to help them manage finances and save for the future.

The 750,000-member strong California State PTA is the California chapter of the National Parent Teacher Association, the largest children's advocacy association in America.

"We're excited about furthering California State PTA's mission to positively impact the lives of all children and families," said Joseph Whitaker, SkyOne's President and CEO. "PTA has been an essential part of the education system for 120 years, and this collaboration is now more meaningful than ever."

"There is great synergy between SkyOne and California State PTA, and we are thrilled to start this partnership," said Celia Jaffe, President of California State PTA. "Not only will California State PTA members benefit from the excellent range of financial services and educational tools offered by SkyOne, but SkyOne members and their children will be able to reap the many benefits of joining their local PTA."

Each organization has agreed to extend benefits to the other's membership base. SkyOne will provide its members with a one-year California State PTA membership, and in turn, California State PTA members can join SkyOne and enjoy numerous benefits including easy access to deposits with thousands of ATMs and shared branches nationwide; a live call center; no-fee early paycheck arrival via direct deposit; low nuisance fees; and competitive rates on loans and savings.

In addition, any potential member who would like to join SkyOne but would not otherwise qualify can join California State PTA and become a member of SkyOne.

"It's important to SkyOne to promote and advance the extraordinary work California State PTA is doing," said Shannon Doiron, SkyOne's Chief Marketing Officer. "By partnering with California State PTA to share benefits, our members will be helping to support and sustain schools, families, and communities all over California."

Both companies expect to increase brand awareness as they promote each other through their websites, membership packets, and community events.

About SkyOne Federal Credit Union: Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 41,000 members nationwide and $600 million in assets, located in Hawthorne, California. The credit union offers a range of financial products including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, and investment services. SkyOne is passionate about helping its members build a strong financial foundation and reach financial freedom. Free tools, such as financial education and affordable banking services, are available to assist members in managing their finances and saving for the future. Deposits are federally insured for at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). In 2017, SkyOne was certified as one of the Great Places to Work® in the financial services industry.

Learn more at https://www.skyone.org/join. Follow SkyOne on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

About California State PTA: California State PTA connects families, schools and communities. It is part of the foundation of our public-education system and a trusted messenger to millions of members, parents, families, educators and allied agencies throughout the state. PTA is the nation's largest volunteer-led child advocacy association working to drive improvements in the education, health and well-being of all children and families.

For more information, visit www.capta.org.

