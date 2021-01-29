ESE's Esports Team K1CK Signs Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with Neosurf

ESE and Neosurf Sign Sponsorship Deal for K1CK Esports and Expanded Payment Solution Integration

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE") is pleased to announce that Neosurf, the online payment provider, has signed a deal with ESE to renew its sponsorship of K1CK Esports for an additional 2 years. The deal adds momentum to an already fast-growing group of sponsors under ESE.

Under the deal, Neosurf will remain as a sponsor of K1CK's League of Legends team that competes in Ultraliga, a competition that is part of the European Regional League network licensed by Riot Games. K1CK will also add the Neosurf logo to its FIFA and APEX team jerseys. The deal will include not only team sponsorship and logo placement, but also the incorporation of Neosurf's payment solutions into the entire ESE ecosystem. This includes an expanded deal that incorporates Neosurf's payment systems on the K1CK ecommerce website, and adding Neosurf in various entertainment activations, including live streaming and content creation.

Andrea McGeachin, Chief Commercial Officer of Neosurf said, "Neosurf is excited to continue sponsoring the K1CK Esports Teams as part of our partnership with ESE. Signing for the next 2 years solidifies our commitment to the teams, and most importantly the K1CK community and their fans. The partnership is based on a mutual goal of becoming leading companies in the esports and gaming industry."

"We are thrilled to announce our deal with Neosurf, which is the latest of many sponsors looking to partner with ESE. Signing a multi-year deal highlights Neosurf's commitment to both ESE and K1CK, and the vision we share to grow our brands globally. As part of our expanded deal, we will also incorporate Neosurf's payment systems into all our esports and gaming assets as we continue to work together to monetize those assets." commented Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

About Neosurf

Created in 2004, Neosurf is an online payment solution that allows customers to make purchases online by purchasing pre-paid vouchers. Its international team and thousands of online partners and resellers worldwide make Neosurf one of the first widely available solutions to pay online. | www.neosurf.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

About K1CK Esports Club

K1CK Esports Club is a world-class esports organization based in Europe and owned by ESE Entertainment Inc. More than 100 top players have played under the K1CK team name, including Ricardo "fox" Pacheco and Carlos "ocelote" Santiago. The current stars of the team include League of Legends player Lukasz "Puki Style" Zygmunciak and FIFA player João "JOliveira10" Oliveira. | www.k1ck.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to the sponsorship by Neosurf and the reception of same in the market; the future success of the K1CK esports team; and the benefits derived by ESE from Neosurf's sponsorship and the integration of Neosurf's payment solutions into ESE's esports and gaming assets. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eses-esports-team-k1ck-signs-multi-year-sponsorship-deal-with-neosurf-301217834.html

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.