Skanska builds hospital in Hämeenlinna, Finland, for EUR 272M, about SEK 2.8 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Kanta-Häme Hospital District to build a new hospital in Hämeenlinna, Finland. Skanska's share of the contract is worth EUR 272M, about SEK 2.8 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2021.

The new central hospital building consists of 74,000 square meters divided in three parts. The hospital's services include emergency medical services as well as all major medical specialties including psychiatry. In addition to special health care functions it will provide primary health care, dentistry and acute home care as well as home hospital services.

The hospital will be built by an alliance consortium where Skanska is the main contractor. The alliance also includes Kanta-Häme Hospital District and Sweco. A joint venture of architectural agencies called Team Integrated, is also part of the alliance.

The construction is scheduled to begin in august 2021. The hospital will be ready by the end of 2025.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

