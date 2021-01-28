InMobi and AdInMo Partner to Connect Brands and Mobile Gamers

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdInMo, the mobile InGamePlay™ brand advertising platform, has announced a partnership with global mobile advertising giant InMobi.

Technical integration of the two platforms has been completed and the partnership will enable InMobi to directly offer InGamePlay brand advertising supply to its buy-side clients. The deal will extend its category offering to reach and engage with premium gaming audiences through non-intrusive in-game ads.

AdInMo's ad units blend seamlessly with the game experience, enabling brands to serve click-free ads and drive authentic audience engagement. AdInMo ads typically achieve 3X higher brand recall rates than other in-game formats as well as significant brand uplift with a campaign seen on average 20-30 times during a single gameplay session.

In a recent study by Pocketgamer.biz 75% of mobile game developers were found to want to use ads that do not interrupt gameplay and risk impacting player engagement. As such, 2021 is set to see rapid growth in this type of non-interruptive in-game ad inventory.

The InMobi Exchange is leveraged by major DSPs across the globe and the integration with AdInMo's in-game advertising platform will allow the world's biggest advertisers to programmatically target the vast and diverse mobile gaming audiences across all game genres with highly engaging ads that don't interrupt gameplay.

"Gaming is a key growth vertical for our team and the highly engaged format makes it a premium advertising channel particularly in the mobile space," said David Di Angelo, VP of Marketplace Development at InMobi. "The non-intrusive nature of in-game advertising opens up the brand experience for our advertising clients."

Kristan Rivers, CEO and Co-founder of AdInMo, added, "It's fantastic to be collaborating with the team at InMobi to grow demand for InGamePlay brand advertising. We strongly believe the future of mobile advertising is click-free. Our platform enables demand partners to authentically serve brand campaigns to highly engaged player audiences. As brands look to shift spend to digital media and advertisers need to innovate recognising changes to third-party tracking and IDFA, immersive ads in mobile games offer brand experiences with robust viewability and better brand recall."

About AdInMo



AdInMo's InGamePlay™ platform serves click-free immersive brand ads without interrupting game flow. We deliver engaged audiences for advertisers and quality monetization for mobile games developers & publishers by offering authentic brand experiences that keep players happy. Our global mobile reach and InGamePlay inventory enables advertisers to target premium audiences and developers to generate additional revenue without impacting the player experience. For more information, visit https://www.adinmo.com/.

About InMobi



InMobi drives real connections between brands and consumers by leveraging its technology platforms and exclusive access to mobile intelligence. Its Marketing Cloud creates new paths for brands to understand, identify, engage and acquire connected consumers. As a leading technology company, InMobi has been recognized on both the 2018 and 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 lists and as one of Fast Company's 2018 World's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit inmobi.com.

