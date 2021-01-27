Chargebee and ION Partners to deliver a full lead-to-ledger customer offering that accelerates growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee, the leading subscription billing and revenue management platform, today announced its partnership with ION (Ion Industries Ltd), which delivers business and financial transformation through the application of the world's leading software solutions.

Chargebee enables businesses to improve the customer journey and customer retention rate by aligning subscription billing and marketing to offer flexible subscription, pricing or product offerings to its customers. As a Salesforce Silver Partner, ION can deliver the alignment of the complete customer process to maximise customer value, improve communication, increase visibility, market segmentation, and better manage the customer lifecycle.

Combining Chargebee, a recognized leader in subscription management, with ION's expertise in cloud accounting, data analytics, automation and CRM will unlock the power of automation in business, streamlining processes and empowering decision making across the businesses.

The ION approach aligns the entire business operations to allow for full visibility from lead to ledger. Verified partners of Chargebee and Salesforce Silver Partners, the ION team is made up of specialists in Cloud Accounting, Billing, CRM, and Automation. Ideal for mid-market or fast-growth businesses;

Chargebee's leading subscription billing software powers end-to-end recurring billing subscription management and auto-invoicing for 2000+ SaaS companies. Everything is translated into increased customer retention, reduced failed payments and actionable insights that can be converted into new business opportunities. With the recently raised $55 million financing round, Chargebee's next step is to accelerate its expansion in global markets.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Chargebee, combining our expertise to deliver financial transformation to the growing subscription and e-commerce market," stated Rob Mathieson, Managing Director. "Bringing together Chargebee's leading revenue management platform, with our expertise in cloud accounting, data analytics, automation and CRM, we can deliver a complete lead-to-ledger offering, enabling our customers to unleash automation, improve efficiency and boost profitability."

"Our customers are looking to solve their big challenges around customers and revenue. Adding ION as a partner allows us to address the full lead-to-ledger solution that can supercharge productivity and scale their growth," said Eric Chan, Head of Partnerships at Chargebee.

About Chargebee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps SaaS, ecommerce and subscription-based businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 2,500 companies globally including businesses like Freshworks, and Study.com.

For more information, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee.

About ION

ION enables mid-market businesses to work smarter and faster, automating business processes and creating a scalable platform for growth. Founded in 2016, ION has delivered financial transformation for 100s of businesses, turning data into business insights to improve productivity and profitability.

For more information, visit www.ionhq.co.uk or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ion-industries-ltd

