Fierce Software Secures GSA for CloudBees Products

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fierce Software Corporation, (FIERCE) a leading reseller providing innovative Enterprise Open Source solutions to customers in the public sector, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA-MAS (Multiple Award Schedule) Contract (47QTCA21D003J) for CloudBees continuous integration and continuous delivery offerings, and are now certified to supply General Purpose Commercial Information Technology (IT) Software and Services to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, Fierce Software will list their Technology Service Offerings on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.

"The entire Fierce Software team is extremely excited to take CloudBees's enterprise software products to the public sector. With ever-changing digital transformation trends in high demand, we have the experience to move quickly and deliver results for any client," said Eric Updegrove, General Manager and Senior VP of Fierce Software Corporation. He continues: "This contract will expand our reach beyond the state and federal level down to county and municipal agencies, as we can now offer all of our open source and commercial solutions at fixed government pricing."

Nicole Gallant, Global Vice President, Alliances and Channels at CloudBees adds: "We are proud to partner with Fierce Software within the U.S. public sector market as part of their newly-awarded GSA contract. This contract allows additional options for our mutual government customers and extends our reach through a trusted partner we've worked with for several years."

Fierce Software provides government and commercial organizations with Information Technology and business process solutions designed to ensure success in today's IT environments. Their customers have the advantage of working alongside a trusted partner that will help them identify specific needs, pinpoint the most innovative technologies, and implement the most effective IT ensuring their growth. Fierce Software can navigate the continuously changing technology ecosystem and put forth solutions that will meet or exceed any organization's requirements.

Fierce Software is a small, woman-owned, value-added reseller (VAR) and trusted IT Solutions provider focused on providing customers with products and technologies that help organizations reach their goals more effectively while realizing true cost effeciencies. Fierce Software represents vendors that drive innovation forward, while driving costs down. Visit http://fiercesw.com for more information.

