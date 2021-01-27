PrimeVOX Communications Makes a Serious Commitment to Healthcare Professionals and Patients

FRISCO, Texas., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeVOX Communications, a Texas-based telecommunications company, announces it has recently taken additional steps through a third-party organization to verify ongoing compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), signed into law by President Bill Clinton on August 21st of the same year.

HIPAA can be mystifying to most organizations and the full regulation goes far beyond what companies servicing the healthcare industry must worry about. However, Title II of HIPAA, known as the Administrative Simplification (AS) provisions, required the establishment of national standards for electronic health care transactions and national identifiers for providers, health insurance plans, and employers. This is where the impact to many PrimeVOX customers comes into play, as a large portion of their electronic transactions must meet the strict guidelines set forth in the act. Non-compliance comes at a cost; companies can face penalties up to $1.5 million per year and imprisonment of up to 10 years for individuals who knowingly break the law.

It is no longer enough for organizations to study HIPAA and feel confident they have taken the necessary steps towards compliance. There are now professional third-party organizations, dedicated to ensuring businesses are in full compliance, through audits, employee testing, and formalized documentation known to be acceptable to the US Department of Health and Human Services. PrimeVOX recently contracted Compliancy Group, one of America's top third-party HIPAA compliance organizations to verify they are in 100% compliance, giving peace of mind to all PrimeVOX customers who demand verifiable HIPAA compliance from their service vendors.

"We made this critical investment in our infrastructure because we wanted to give our customers in the medical industry additional peace of mind during the very challenging times they are facing with the pandemic. Hospitals, labs, insurance companies, and medical offices are being forced to have employees work from home, multiple new locations, or staggered hours between additional employees, and each one of these can bring a unique set of challenges when it comes to properly protecting data and communications." George Mayfield, Chief of Operations, PrimeVOX Communications.

