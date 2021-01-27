Sun Life partners with FitSpirit and 21.02 High Performance Hockey Center Les Canadiennes

One more step to help girls in Quebec get active and take charge of their health

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Encouraging girls and young women to be physically active is known to support healthy development and boost self-esteem. However, the statistics are not reassuring — with nine out of ten teenage girls not meeting Canada's physical activity guidelines, there is an opportunity to help promote a healthy active lifestyle. Sun Life is pleased to announce new partnerships with FitSpirit and 21.02 High Performance Hockey Centre Les Canadiennes (Centre 21.02). They are aiming at helping young girls become more active and develop the next generation of female athletes.

These partnerships align with Sun Life's commitment to help Quebecers take charge of their health. FitSpirit's mission to get teenage girls active for life and Centre 21.02's programs fit perfectly with this goal. They also align with Sun Life's global commitment to support diabetes awareness, prevention, care and reseach. One in ten Quebecers[1] are living with diabetes, which is the fifth leading cause of premature death worldwide. Physical activity and healthy eating help prevent and control type 2 diabetes. "I'm proud of these new partnerships, which focus on concrete and practical health programs. When young girls see inspiring female role models from their own community come out of these programs, it makes a lasting impression and has positive health impacts," said Jacques Goulet, President of Sun Life Canada. "Helping people live healthier lives is central to our purpose. When we help young women get active and support the rising generation of female athletes, we know we're making a difference."

"I'm thrilled with this commitment from a partner such as Sun Life. This partnership will make it possible to hold an event this summer that brings mothers and daughters together for some physical activity. It also demonstrates Sun Life's commitment to making a real difference in the lives of teenage girls and reaching even more women," said Claudine Labelle, Founder and President of FitSpirit.

By partnering with a world-class high-performance hockey centre for elite female athletes in Montreal, Sun Life is helping support our local hockey hopefuls. "The Centre 21.02 is the missing link in the development of an elite hockey player. It is the first high performance Centre recognized by competent authorities such as Hockey Quebec, member of Hockey Canada. Welcoming Sun Life as one of the founding partners makes it possible to realize and bring to life this long thought-out project, but above all to establish a viable professional career and also to inspire a new generation of girls to play hockey. I will be forever grateful to you", Daniele Sauvageau, president and chief executive officer of the Centre 21.02.

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives through our Team Up Against DiabetesTM platform; and mental health, supporting programs and organizations with a focus on building resilience and coping skills.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering close to 12,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

FitSpirit partners with schools to organize activities designed for girls to help them thrive and set them on the path to an active and healthy lifestyle. Backed by a community of inspiring and dedicated girls and women, FitSpirit transforms every activity into a memorable experience complete with friends, role models and fun. This winning combination has enabled FitSpirit to positively impact the lives of more than 200,000 girls aged 12 to 17 since it was founded in 2007. For more information, visit fitspirit.ca.

On 21.02.02, Canada won the Olympic gold medal in women's hockey for the first time. For millions of girls and women, this was the start of a bigger dream. Founded in 2019 by Danièle Sauvageau, the Centre 21.02 brings together the past and the future and is the only high performance hockey centre recognized by the competent bodies, namely Hockey Quebec, member of Hockey Canada. Based at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, the High Performance Hockey Centre is a key partner in the long-term athlete development path for elite players aspiring to play for their national team, and, possibly, the professional ranks.

