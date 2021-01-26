Monogram Health Announces Availability of Kidney Disease Care Coordination Services for Humana Members in Tennessee and Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health announced today that it is expanding its collaboration with leading health and wellness company Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Through an agreement now in effect, Monogram is providing care coordination services in Alabama and Tennessee for eligible Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial health plan members with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). This is in addition to providing such services as previously contracted with Humana in two other states, Louisiana and Mississippi.

"It's an honor to serve Humana members suffering from kidney disease. We are grateful to offer our services to them in Tennessee and Alabama," said Sen. Bill Frist, M.D., Monogram Health's board chairman. "Monogram shares Humana's commitment to early detection of kidney disease, the slowing of its progression and empowering patients to make informed choices about their renal care."

Monogram nurse case managers and social workers regularly visit CKD and ESRD patients in their homes, whether in urban or rural communities. The organization's field staff work with Monogram physicians and nurses, and the patient's primary care physician and nephrologist, to develop personalized care plans to keep patients as healthy as possible. These plans focus on care coordination strategies, such as medication and treatment compliance and monitoring of comorbidities. The goal is to treat patients more holistically, providing patient education about treatment options such as home dialysis, utilizing evidence-based care pathways, and taking into account social determinants of health.

"We are pleased to help Humana in its efforts to offer members evidence-based therapies and proactive planning," said Monogram Chief Executive Officer Mike Uchrin. "It's important that people with kidney disease have the chance to take greater control of their health and quality of life by using our program resources."

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading kidney care management company providing an innovative care model and data-driven solutions to transform care for patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. Partnering with health plans, physician practices, dialysis providers and clinically integrated health systems, Monogram Health provides patients with exceptional at- home care management. Through the use of next generation artificial intelligence, clinically integrated care delivery and personalized care planning, Monogram Health's model seeks to delay the progression of the disease, promote a seamless transition to dialysis and/or pre-emptive kidney transplant and optimize health outcomes for patients with end-stage renal disease. Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures and Norwest Venture Partners, Monogram Health currently operates its renal disease care management programs across the U.S. and has built a national network of nephrologists that includes hundreds of leading kidney care specialists. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

