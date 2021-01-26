Kaspersky And Waterfall Security Solutions Announce Partnership To Secure Industrial Networks

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspersky, the world's largest privately-held vendor of endpoint protection and cybersecurity, and Waterfall Security Solutions, the world's leading provider of Unidirectional Gateway products and technologies, today announced that they have partnered to enable additional levels of security for safe, state of the art analysis of industrial control system network traffic for anomalous and suspicious activities. The joint solution provides non-intrusive industrial network traffic inspection and deep packet inspection (DPI), while providing industrial networks with hardware-enforced unidirectional protection for safe and reliable operations.

The joint solution has been deployed, tested, and certified for compatibility and interoperability at Kaspersky's laboratory in Jerusalem, Israel. A joint team of Waterfall and Kaspersky engineers carried out extensive compatibility verification tests on Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity for Networks and the Waterfall for Intrusion Detection Systems (Waterfall for IDS) products.

"Extending the visibility of security and network operations centers into industrial control system networks is often the first step taken by enterprise security teams tasked with securing industrial networks," said Ran Pedhazur, Chief Business Development Officer at Waterfall Security Solutions. "We are happy to work with Kaspersky to provide Unidirectional Security Gateways for this important function, that makes industrial network traffic and anomalies visible with Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity for Networks."

"At Kaspersky we consider industrial network monitoring for security threats and anomalies one of the main measures to establish holistic OT security process," said Sergey Paltov, Solution Architecture Group Manager, Kaspersky Industrial Cybersecurity. "The certified compatibility of Waterfall and Kaspersky solutions will give our customers the confidence to connect industrial networks into monitoring, analysis and alerting infrastructures with additional levels of OT perimeter protection."

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 250,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at kaspersky.com.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the world's leading provider of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products, enabling safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases, and protocols in the market. Learn more at waterfall-security.com.

