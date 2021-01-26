Cannabis Retail Automation Leader Treez Adds bookkeep.com™ as New Partner

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez (www.treez.io), a private company focused on retail automation and control for the cannabis industry supply chain, today announced bookkeep.com™️ as a new partner, adding accounting automation to the Treez suite of available solutions.

John Yang, Treez CEO, stated that "as this robust market drives growth with our cannabis supply chain customers, Treez is pleased to provide innovative partner solutions. bookkeep.com™️ delivers cloud-based accounting tools that provide impressive automation support and are in use by leading retail operations."

bookkeep.com™️ CEO Ruth Ku related that "we are eager to support Treez customer enterprises in delivering accounting automation for an increasing number of growing firms in the cannabis sector. These newfound capabilities promise increased accuracy and speed for accounting operations. By delivering clean data, reconciliation can now become an automated stress-free process."

About bookkeep.com™️

bookkeep.com™️ automates the cumbersome process of posting daily financial data from point of sale, e-commerce, and payments software into accounting platforms like QuickBooks Online and Xero. The company is focused on the needs of bookkeepers and accountants who are overwhelmed by multiplying sales systems in the "Revenue Cloud." Designed by accountants for accountants, the software summarizes daily sales, automates the posting, then reconciles to deposits -- removing time-consuming data entry.

bookkeep.com™️ was founded in 2018 by experienced entrepreneurs Jason Richelson and Ruth Ku. Jason founded the first cloud-based iPad POS system ShopKeep which was recently acquired by Lightspeed. Ruth is a CPA and was formerly CFO at ShopKeep.

About Treez.io

Treez is a market-leading, enterprise-grade business management platform offering retail automation and control for the cannabis industry supply chain. The company's innovation benefits brands and retailers, with point of sale (POS), integrated payments, and a broad range of data software capabilities that span the vertical. Increasingly recognized are analytics that provide real-time insights and automated inventory control.

Treez was founded in 2016. Today, the company is noted for numerous industry-changing innovations beyond original flagship point-of-sale capabilities, particularly with real-time automation between brands, retailers and cataloging technology.

Having grown to over 300 customers, the company operates with leading market share in California as well as continued expansion into numerous other select states.

Treez contact:

press@treez.io

bookkeep.com™️ contact:

press@bookkeep.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-retail-automation-leader-treez-adds-bookkeepcom-as-new-partner-301215011.html

SOURCE Treez