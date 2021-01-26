Apollo Fusion, Inc. Selected for LEO Constellation Program by York Space Systems

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Apollo Fusion, Inc. is excited to announce it has been selected to provide the propulsion system for a LEO satellite constellation program placed by York Space Systems. York's order with Apollo will provide the electric propulsion system for a LEO constellation of 10+ satellites with an anticipated launch in 2022.

York will be incorporating Apollo's ACE (Apollo Constellation Engine) — a low thrust, high efficiency, radiation hardened Hall thruster propulsion system developed by Apollo Fusion, Inc. ACE's modular design enables Apollo to meet this program's cost, schedule, and volume requirements with up to 40% more delta-V than originally expected.

Apollo CEO Mike Cassidy said, "We're thrilled to be selected by York to provide the high performance necessary for this exciting constellation mission. Apollo is proud to support this program's very rapid schedule with deliveries of flight systems in only 10 months."

About Apollo Fusion

Apollo Fusion, Inc. designs and builds state of the art Hall thruster propulsion systems for a variety of government and commercial satellite programs. The Apollo team members have extremely deep aerospace experience and over the course of their careers have designed and built systems that are flying on over 1,000 satellites that are in orbit today. Apollo has built up the capacity to deliver dozens of propulsion systems every month to meet current high market demand. Apollo has raised nearly $25 million in funding. Apollo's founder and CEO is Mike Cassidy. Mike is a serial entrepreneur with four previous successful startups. Mike was previously a Vice President at Google where he led Project Loon, a high-altitude telecommunications system.

