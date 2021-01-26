Secret Double Octopus Joins the ForgeRock Trust Partner Network

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus , the leader in enterprise passwordless authentication, announced today it completed its integration with ForgeRock® , a global digital identity leader, and joined the ForgeRock Trust Network. Secret Double Octopus has made its Octopus Passwordless Enterprise™ solution for Desktop Authentication available to ForgeRock customers. The solution enables full and seamless integration with the ForgeRock Identity Platform and Authenticator mobile app and offers users a unified, simple login method compatible with a wide array of company systems, which reduces employee downtime and help desk costs.

The integrated solution will address several use cases, including:

Desktop Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) – leveraging the ForgeRock Authenticator app to provide MFA to workstations (Windows, MAC and Linux).

– leveraging the ForgeRock Authenticator app to provide MFA to workstations (Windows, MAC and Linux). Passwordless Desktop – augmenting the ForgeRock Authenticator mobile app to provide passwordless authentication to any workstation (in addition to support for OTP, Offline and FIDO authentication).

– augmenting the ForgeRock Authenticator mobile app to provide passwordless authentication to any workstation (in addition to support for OTP, Offline and FIDO authentication). Passwordless Enterprise – eliminating passwords throughout the organization with the security and simplicity of passwordless access to domains, networks, cloud and legacy applications.

The two companies will host a webinar on January 27th to demonstrate the new solution. A video and additional technical detail are available.

"We are very excited to take this critical step for enterprise security with an important partner like ForgeRock," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO and co-founder, Secret Double Octopus. "Secure yet simple authentication has always been a challenge for large enterprises and is only becoming more so as employees are released from the boundaries of the physical workplace. This new partnership will expand upon ForgeRock's passwordless offerings by providing another way to eliminate the pains associated with passwords by offering a single authentication mechanism to serve all their needs in a frictionless, cost-efficient way."

"We are thrilled to welcome Secret Double Octopus to the ForgeRock Trust Network," said Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, ForgeRock. "Enterprises are looking for easier ways for their employees and customers to engage online and together we help make that possible. We're excited to be working with Secret Double Octopus to deliver additional passwordless capabilities to our customers. Their solution enables customers to extend web authentication to the desktop, giving enterprises and consumers a more seamless experience while also keeping their data secure."

"Secret Double Octopus's technology gives us the ability to offer a universal and highly secure authentication solution," said Terence Siau, CEO of Tindo Group , a leading international system integrator specializing in cyber security that has supported several large scale deployments of the new joint solution. "Its unique integration with ForgeRock represents a huge step forward in security and productivity for our clients."

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is the passwordless authentication solution for the enterprise. We liberate end-users and security teams from the burden of passwords with the simplicity and security of strong passwordless authentication. The Octopus Passwordless Enterprise™ technology provides a unified user experience and a consistent way to access workstations, remote services, cloud applications and on-prem systems, while providing stronger protection against cyber-attacks. From being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2016, our 4th generation platform is now serving mid-sized to Fortune 50 customers around the globe. Learn more at www.doubleoctopus.com .

