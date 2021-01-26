Gables Residential Awarded Management of M5250 in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gables Residential announces a great addition to its Third-Party Managed Portfolio having been awarded the management of M5250 Apartment Homes in Houston, TX.

M5250 is a beautiful 298 high-rise apartment home community in the heart of The Galleria area in Houston. With open-concept floorplans and floor to ceiling windows with city views in most apartment homes, this standout community boasts walkability to fine dining, shopping and more.

Gables has been proactive in implementing changes to the community not only by focusing on enhancing the amenity spaces, but also by providing unparalleled customer service to its residents and prospects alike.

Mary Hollands, Senior Vice President of Third-Party Operations at Gables Residential stated: "We are in this industry because it's a people business, and servicing our clients is a top priority for us. Our Third-Party business is an extension of our tagline, Taking Care of the Way You Live, and we absolutely thrive when we are Taking Care of the Way You Do Business! We're looking forward to managing this prestigious community and exceeding expectations."

To learn more about M5250 and all the community has to offer, please visit the website at https://m5250.com/.

About Gables Residential

Gables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing, and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops, and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, South Florida, Southern California and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third party management services in the Baltimore, Frederick, Tampa, Phoenix, and North Florida markets.

Gables manages approximately 30,000 apartment homes and approximately 275,000 square feet of retail space and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, training, and benefits. These achievements reflect the impact of Gables' experienced and dedicated team members, its superior knowledge of the markets served, and its expertise in development and management. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio and services, visit http://www.gables.com.



Media Contact

Gigi Giannoni, Gables Residential, 404-923-5569, Ggiannoni@gables.com

SOURCE Gables Residential