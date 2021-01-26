Tata Elxsi and Syntiant to Provide Low-Power Edge AI Device Development for Voice Applications

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi and Syntiant Corp., a deep learning chip technology company, today announced a collaboration to help manufacturers design and develop low-power always-on voice applications across multiple product categories, such as smart home devices and consumer electronics, as well as industrial and automotive use cases.

The agreement between Tata Elxsi and Syntiant aims to provide end-to-end solutions and services for customers using Syntiant's deep learning Neural Decision Processors™ to enable low-power AI optimization in edge devices easily. The companies can deliver a turnkey solution that brings low latency, highly accurate inference to near- and far-field voice applications, including speaker identification, keyword spotting, multiple wake words, event detection, and local commands recognition.

Speaking about this partnership Nitin Pai, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Tata Elxsi, said, "Tata Elxsi with its Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence addresses the growing needs of intelligent systems. We work on various AI and machine learning areas. The problem statement varies from use-case where AI can enhance everyday life quality through intelligent smart appliances to enable predictive analysis, anomaly detection in a factory environment, and advanced autonomous driving. By intersecting design thinking with advanced technologies, we help our clients bring innovative AI-enabled edge devices to the global market using Syntiant AI processors."

"Syntiant is in the business of deep learning and semiconductor design to advance machine learning capabilities in edge devices. Our neural decision processors provide superior performance at a fraction of the power of any DSP on the market today. We're collaborating with Tata Elxsi to combine our resources and make it easy for customers to embed AI in almost any smart device, from wearables to TV and key fob remotes to set-top boxes and beyond, with minimal or no drain on battery power consumption, " said Mallik Moturi, Vice President of product and business development at Syntiant

The Syntiant NDP120™ is the company's latest generation of special-purpose chips for audio and sensor processing, which can run multiple applications simultaneously at under 1mW, including echo-cancellation, beamforming, and noise suppressions, multi-modal sensor fusion, infrared detection, and multi-axis acceleration, among others.

Tata Elxsi and Syntiant will host a free webinar on Wednesday, January 27 at 4 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. PST titled, "Lowest Power TinyML Solutions for Edge Devices in Voice, Audio and Sensor Apps."

Executives from both companies will explore new TinyML solutions for smart devices through DNN-enabled AI processors, along with interesting case studies across smart homes and other consumer applications.

Those who are interested to attend the webinar can click here to register.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant's advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, such as smartphones, smart speakers, earbuds, hearing aids, and laptops. The company is backed by several of the world's leading strategic and financial investors, including Intel Capital, Microsoft's M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund, and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020; as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

About Tata Elxsi (www.tataelxsi.com)

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Smart Home, Healthcare, and Transportation.

Tata Elxsi helps customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence.

Our multi-domain expertise amassed over decades enables our AI services to empower customers to drive innovation for next-gen products and integrate with other advanced technologies such as IoT and Intelligent Automation, to solve pivotal challenges in the AI transformation journey.

