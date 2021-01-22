Royal DSM Selects MAAG Group for Expansion in Strand Pelletizing Business

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAAG Group, part of Dover (NYSE:DOV), announced that it has been selected by Royal DSM to supply them with several automatic strand pelletizing lines (Jet Stream Granulation System – JSG) for the extensive modernization and expansion of their high-performance materials compounding plant in Evansville, IN.

The automatic JSG strand pelletizing systems from MAAG Group are designed to achieve the highest throughput rates in plastics compounding. MAAG Group's JSG systems can be used across various pelletizing applications and are typically chosen by customers when a high level of automation and machine availability at the best possible pellet quality is required. The process handling is fully machine automated, and once the pelletizing process is set up, manual interaction is nearly eliminated. This makes the JSG systems particularly attractive for the pelletizing of highly filled compounding products, as well as high-quality recycling applications.

"For the last 20 years, MAAG Group's JSG systems have provided customers with a great advantage over normal strand pelletizing systems. The JSG machine is often used to process high-priced polymers, given the high level of automation which immediately feeds strand breaks back into the pelletizer during production," said Harald Zang, General Manager Sales, MAAG Group. "This avoids waste and increases the productivity of the machine, which helps generate increased turnover and profit for the customer."

Depending on customer needs, MAAG Group can set up its JSG systems with different features and process parameters, including to react on certain material properties and throughput ranges. With 65 years of experience in plastic pelletizing, MAAG Group takes care of the complete process know-how starting from the melt pump and offers a wide field of applications and tailored solutions for customers.

About MAAG Group:

MAAG Group is a broadly diversified global solutions provider with integrated and customizable systems in process technology for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries. Its Pump & Filtration Systems, Pelletizing Systems, Pulverizing Systems and Recycling Systems divisions consolidate the many years of experience and in-depth know-how of the AUTOMATIK, ETTLINGER, GALA, MAAG, REDUCTION and SCHEER product brands. MAAG Group currently employs over 1,000 people at production sites in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the USA and China. Additional sales and service centers in France, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Brazil ensure close attention to customers' needs. For more information, please visit www.maag.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

