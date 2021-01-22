DuPont, Corteva, and Chemours announce resolution of legacy PFAS claims

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD), Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) today announced they have entered into a binding memorandum of understanding containing a settlement to resolve legal disputes originating from the 2015 spin-off of Chemours from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (EID), and to establish a cost sharing arrangement and an escrow account to be used to support and manage potential future legacy PFAS liabilities arising out of pre-July 1, 2015 conduct. The agreement replaces the February 2017 PFOA Settlement and subsequent amendment to the Chemours Separation Agreement. In addition, DuPont, Corteva and Chemours have agreed to resolve the ongoing matters in the multi-district PFOA litigation in Ohio.

According to the terms of the cost sharing arrangement, DuPont and Corteva together, on one hand, and Chemours, on the other hand, agree to a 50-50 split of certain qualified expenses incurred over a term not to exceed twenty years or $4 billion of qualified spend and escrow contributions in the aggregate. DuPont and Corteva's 50 percent will be limited to $2 billion including qualified expenses and escrow contributions. Under the existing Letter Agreement from June 1, 2019, DuPont and Corteva will each bear 50 percent of the first $300 million (up to $150 million each) and thereafter, DuPont bears 71 percent and Corteva bears the remaining 29 percent. DuPont's share of the potential $2 billion would be approximately $1.36 billion and Corteva's approximately $640 million.

In connection with the cost sharing arrangement described above, the companies also agree to establish a $1 billion maximum escrow account to address potential future PFAS liabilities. Subject to the terms of the arrangement, contributions to the escrow will be made by Chemours, on one hand, and DuPont and Corteva, on the other hand, annually over an eight-year period. Over such period, Chemours will deposit a total of $500 million into the account and DuPont and Corteva will deposit an additional $500 million pursuant to the terms of their existing Letter Agreement. The escrow provides for a one-time replenishment mechanism if the escrow account balance has less than $700 million at December 31, 2028.

After the term of this arrangement, Chemours' indemnification obligations under the Chemours Separation Agreement would continue unchanged, subject to certain exceptions set forth in the memorandum of understanding.

Chemours will waive specified claims, including claims regarding the construct of its 2015 spin-off from EID. DuPont, Corteva and Chemours will dismiss the pending arbitration regarding those claims.

In addition, DuPont, Corteva and Chemours have agreed to resolve the matters in the Ohio multi-district PFOA litigation for $83 million. DuPont will contribute $27 million, Corteva will contribute $27 million and Chemours will contribute $29 million to the settlement. The agreement resolves approximately 95 pending cases as well as unfiled matters. The case of Travis and Julie Abbott v. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is not included in the settlement and is presently pending appeal. These amounts are not subject to the new cost sharing arrangement.

Ed Breen, DuPont Chairman and CEO; Jim Collins, Corteva CEO and Mark Vergnano, Chemours President and CEO commented on the agreement:

"We are pleased to have reached a settlement agreement between our companies related to potential legacy PFAS liabilities, as well as resolving the remaining PFOA MDL cases in Ohio. The agreement will provide a measure of security and certainty for each company and our respective shareholders using a transparent process to address and resolve any potential future legacy PFAS matters."

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE:DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC. For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com.

