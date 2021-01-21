KELA Joins Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) as a Gold Sponsor in a Mission to Support National Cyber Security

NEW YORK, January 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA, the leading provider of Dark Net threat intelligence, announced today that they have joined the Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) as a gold sponsor. KELA embarks on this significant partnership in an effort to provide valuable darknet threat intelligence to US government and military agencies.

KELA's VP of Global Channels and Alliances, Ayesha Prakash shares, "We are thrilled about this partnership and are looking forward to supporting CSFI's information sharing community through the unique and quality intelligence that we bring to the table. As cyberwarfare continues to escalate, it became clearer to intelligence researchers and operational officers that 'anyone is a target.' KELA understands the urgent need to protect the national security of the USA and its allies and is honored to be able to work alongside CSFI to provide early warning of cyber threats that are emerging from the darknet. This is a significant milestone for KELA as we strongly believe and support CSFI's mission of ensuring that the cyber environment becomes safer and more secure for professionals from the government, military, private sector, and academia in the US."

"The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) is thrilled to welcome KELA, targeted cyber intelligence, as a CSFI Gold Sponsor! KELA provides measurable, clear results in the domain of cyber intelligence. KELA's ability to produce relevant, actionable intelligence is highly effective. KELA's Gold Sponsorship support will enable CSFI to continue to support our American cybersecurity posture and that of our allies," says Paul de Souza, CSFI Founder and President.

About KELA

An award-winning Dark Net threat intelligence firm, KELA's mission is to provide 100% actionable intelligence on threats emerging from the Dark Net. Our success is based on a unique integration of our proprietary automated technologies and qualified intelligence experts. For more information, visit www.ke-la.com.

About CSFI

The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) is a non-profit organization headquartered in Omaha, NE, and in Washington, DC, with a mission "to provide Cyber Warfare awareness, guidance, and security solutions through collaboration, education, volunteer work, and training to assist the US Government, US Military, Commercial Interests, and International Partners." CSFI was born out of the collaboration of dozens of experts, and today CSFI is comprised of a large community of nearly 139,000 Cyber Security and Cyber Warfare professionals from the government, military, private sector, and academia. Visit http://www.csfi.us to learn more.

Contact Information

Sharon Bitton

+972-3-970-2720

press@ke-la.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kela-joins-cyber-security-forum-initiative-csfi-as-a-gold-sponsor-in-a-mission-to-support-national-cyber-security-301212428.html

SOURCE KELA