North Carolina School Choice Week to Feature Winning Student Artists

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three creative K-12 students across North Carolina will be showered with special prizes and social media attention during National School Choice Week 2021.

The student winners of Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina's virtual art contest will be spotlighted on social media during School Choice Week, which takes place Jan. 24-30.

Students from all types of schools in North Carolina were encouraged to participate and create original art on the theme, "Kids Can Change the World." The virtual art contest ran from November 13 through December 9, 2020 and garnered 178 of submissions.

The virtual art contest submissions were judged by DJ Svoboda, a North Carolina based artist who created The Imagifriends of Imagiville based on his experience as a child with autism.

Besides special spotlights on social media, the student winners will each receive $100 and an artist's swag bag.

The virtual art contest is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"The past year has forced us all to become creative – not just in how we hosted an art contest – but in providing health care, conducting commerce, and delivering education. Parents have been expected to take on more of a leadership role in their child's education. This generation of parents is incredibly engaged and empowered to challenge the status quo. They have become more aware of their educational options and are exercising school choice in ways we've never seen before. With more parents embracing school choice, I'm confident North Carolina's leaders will continue to be creative in expanding educational opportunity through school choice," said Allison Guenther, Director of External Affairs at Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina

Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina is a non-profit organization that advocates for quality educational options through parental school choice.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-carolina-school-choice-week-to-feature-winning-student-artists-301208383.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week