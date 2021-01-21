K2 Sports Upgrades B2B eCommerce With Emerald's Elastic Suite Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Holding, Inc. ("Emerald") today announced that legendary ski, snowboard and winter outdoor equipment manufacturer, K2 Sports, has deployed Emerald's Elastic Suite, a next-generation B2B ecommerce and digital merchandising solution. The rollout of Elastic Suite signifies of a major upgrade to K2 Sports' wholesale ecommerce capabilities whose retailers can now virtually access K2's multiple product lines via the latest digital merchandising technology resulting in a more strategic, streamlined and sustainable wholesale purchasing process.

"Elastic Suite is paving the way to quickly becoming known as the standard B2B ecommerce solution among brands and retailers; the addition of K2 Sports is indicative of this growing trend," said Josh Reddin, EVP of Elastic Suite. "To connect our industry-leading virtual wholesale merchandising technology with such an iconic and historic brand as K2 is an opportunity we greatly appreciate. Our entire team is highly energized to be working on their behalf."

By deploying Elastic Suite, all of K2 Sports' product categories and lines of skis, snowboards, helmets and apparel are now featured on a single platform featuring an intuitive virtual interface that allows wholesale buyers to strategically browse, sort, customize and complete orders. Custom digital catalogs also contribute to a more cost effective and environmentally friendly B2B sales process and aligns with the sustainability values shared by both K2 and Emerald.

"For the benefit of our retailers, we've been anticipating an upgrade to our B2B sales process to best serve our brands for some time now and looked at many potential technology providers to assist us," said Russell Giamarino, K2 Sports, IT Director. "We chose Elastic Suite because it's both the most favored solution in the marketplace, as well as aligned with our goal of strengthening K2's brand value with our retail partners all the way through to our consumers."

The rollout gives both K2's B2B sales team and its large network of sports retailers full access to Elastic Suite's complete offering of digital merchandising and virtual sales tools. The new technology platform supports all K2 branded alpine products. Regions covered by the deployment include K2 Sports markets in all of North America, the United States and Canada.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate.

To view the full news release please visit https://www.elasticsuite.com/blog/news/k2/

Media Contacts:





Beth Cowperthwaite John Colonna beth.cowperthwaite@emeraldx.com john.colonna@k2sports.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k2-sports-upgrades-b2b-ecommerce-with-emeralds-elastic-suite-platform-301212145.html

SOURCE Elastic Suite