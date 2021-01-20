Original Energy Moves NYC Heating Oil Services to Approved Oil

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Original Energy has announced the movement of its New York City heating oil business and services to strategic partner Approved Oil. Operating throughout New York's Metropolitan area for over 80 years, Original is the newest entry into the ever-expanding portfolio of the Approved Companies.

Jim Slattery, along with the rest of the Original Energy Sales team, will remain available to customers throughout the transition and beyond, as part of a joint effort to best serve clients.

"We are glad to be able to transition fulfillment for our existing customer base to Approved, with its longstanding history within the market," said Dan Singer, Chief Executive Officer of Original Energy. "This will allow those customers to utilize Approved's trusted services for heating oil supply and equipment maintenance services, whilst continuing to rely on their Original Energy representative for account maintenance."

The collaboration with Approved Oil will offer Original's oil customers guaranteed supply through Approved's owned terminal network in New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. Customers will also enjoy In-house delivery and service by over 65 union-certified technicians, on the largest privately owned fleet operating in the metropolitan area.

Approved Oil's reputation for reliable and customized oil solutions will further enhance Original Energy's commitment to reliability and satisfaction.

The collaboration promises to benefit both companies, as they continue their focus on service for their unique customer bases.

For more information on Approved Oil Company and Approved Companies, please visit https://approvedoil.com/

