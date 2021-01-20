Griffin Structures, celebrating its 40th year, continues its broad state-wide expansion through both its Northern and Southern California offices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Stockton selected the Griffin Structures team to oversee the construction of a 19,000 SF new single-story library and community center in northeast Stockton. Having recently completed the City of Yorba Linda's Library and Cultural Arts Center in the fall of 2020, the City of Stockton's Library and Community Center is projected to achieve similarly positive results upon completion, both pertaining to schedule and cost effectiveness, while also slated to achieve LEED Silver and SEED certification. This community facility will house a competitive gymnasium, multi-purpose space, storage lockers, staff offices, outdoor fitness areas, and various additional on-site improvements.

Griffin Structures also welcomes Hernan Munayco in his role as Northern California Vice President. As a San Jose resident and Construction Manager with over 20 years of experience in a diverse range of public and private projects, Munayco believes that "without our Clients, nothing we do is possible," valuing great relationships and a proactive approach to Construction Management.

ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

Griffin is entering its 40th year of providing award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout Northern and Southern California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type: from libraries to community centers, administrative headquarters, public safety facilities, educational institutions and recreational complexes, and countless others. Moreover, Griffin has recently released its newest VirtualPMCM platform to provide cutting edge services for clients in every location. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

