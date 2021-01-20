Lleida.net's number of investors increased by 19% in the last three months

MADRID, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of investors in the Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) increased by 19% in the last three months, according to official data.



Currently, it counts with 2755 investors, active in the markets of Madrid, Paris and New York are part of its capital.



Of these, 121, or 4.4 per cent, are institutional investors and companies, both in Spain, France and the United States.



This figure represents a significant increase over the 2232 shareholders the listed company had in October 2020.



"The increase in the number of shareholders the company has experienced over the last year is a clear sign that the market's confidence in us continues to be very strong," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.



Sapena, as the company informed the market on January 4, continues to be its majority shareholder, with 37.49 per cent of the shares.



Last year, it became one of the best-performing companies in the European stock market, with a stock valuation of over 940%.



A leader in the Digital Signature industry, it has almost 200 patents in electronic contracting and notification, granted by more than 50 countries in the five continents.

Its intellectual property portfolio is one of the most important in the industry worldwide.



Currently, more than 75 countries recognise the legal validity of its electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notices in contracting processes.



The company, founded in 1995, is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid.



Early this year, the company announced a new contract with Emirates Post for the exclusive distribution of its entire suite of electronic signature and certified electronic notification services in the United Arab Emirates.



Similarly, last week, it announced the award of a new patent, for its method of producing certified electronic contracts, by the China Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).



The company, which is worth more than one hundred million euros, has increased its value by more than four per cent since it began in 2021.

