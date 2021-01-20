Mindtree Helps Aflac Simplify Claims Experience for Customers

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that it has worked with Aflac to develop an enhanced mobile application, called MyAflac Mobile, that enables users to conveniently file claims directly from their mobile device, simplifying the claims process. As policyholders navigate their way through a stressful time due to the global pandemic, Aflac is focused on easing the claims process driven by automated, self-service tools to further improve the user experience and deliver on greater customer centricity.

The enhanced mobile app, MyAflac Mobile, enables policyholders to file claims at their convenience, receive notifications, and upload the correct documents easily and quickly so that claims can be processed faster. Customers can also set up direct deposit through the app so they are able to receive payments without any additional steps. The enhanced app utilizes a modern technology stack and provides a more responsive and mobile friendly experience.

"Our primary goal at Aflac is ensuring our customers feel supported and are able to pay for expenses health insurance doesn't cover," said Tyler Bennett, Vice President, Digital Services at Aflac. "Our supplemental insurance offering gives customers peace of mind that we will be there for them when they need us. It was a complex project but Mindtree's team rose to the challenge, collaborated with the Aflac team, and helped create an experience that delivers a tangible business impact and improved customer engagement."

MyAflac, which was developed in an exclusive collaboration between Mindtree and Aflac, is now available on Google Play and in the App Store. Within the first three days of its launch, it was downloaded more than 60,000 times.

"Aflac is recognized in the industry as a standout brand when it comes to simplifying customer experience," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "We applaud them for recognizing their customers' need for a simple, streamlined claims process, an initiative part of their larger transformation agenda. We are proud to collaborate with them to develop the new experience, which helps meet their brand promise of delivering solutions for policyholders quickly and painlessly during a difficult time."

