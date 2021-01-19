RKS Off-Road announces Four Corners RV as second US dealer for the Purpose Trailer

ARCADIA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based RKS Off-Road today announced the appointment of their second US dealer, Four Corners RV.

With a personal passion for the outdoors, the Durango RV team have spent years facilitating adventures in the Southwestern United States.

"Our focus is on delivering the highest level of quality to our customers," said Mike Adams, Founder of Four Corners RV. "We started in the RV rental business before expanding to off-road sales and we were always struck by the lack of focus on high quality materials in the units we rented. The team at RKS have taken an industry-wide issue and tackled it head on with superior craftsmanship and material integrity. We are excited to join the team at RKS Off-Road as their first Dealer in Colorado and we know our local, national and international customers will be absolutely thrilled with the RKS innovation and quality."

"The team at Four Corners RV have lived in the RV world as long as we have so they're very familiar with the demands of the outdoor adventure market," said Travis King, Co-Founder of RKS Off-Road. "They share our philosophy that 'good isn't good enough' and are driving to deliver luxury in a previously underserved market."

The Purpose Trailer is priced from $49,900, Interested customers will be able to view a demonstrator unit, complete with customization options, at Four Corners RV from April 2021.

About RKS Off-Road

RKS Off-Road is redefining the recreational vehicle industry with its quality-first approach to designing, manufacturing and customizing off-road trailers. Ultra-lightweight construction and industry-leading durability characterize the Purpose Trailer, the company's first vehicle to market.

RKS Off-Road was founded in 2019 by Elisabeth Gritsch and Travis King, former automotive industry professionals. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Arcadia, CA.

https://rksoffroad.com/

About Four Corners RV

Four Corners RV, home of Durango RV Rentals, is located in the heart of the Rockies in Southwestern Colorado. Our abundance of outdoor recreation is a magnet for those looking to explore and reconnect with nature, be it in the mountains or in nearby deserts. We specialize in off-grid lightweight travel trailers and are committed to our customers by offering high quality products and services. Four Corners RV staff are dedicated, longtime outdoor adventurers who understand the camping experience and want others to enjoy it equally as much.

https://durangorvrentals.com/rks-off-road/

