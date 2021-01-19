EquipNet Partners with Grays to Support Launch in US Market

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EquipNet, Inc. has recently signed a partnership agreement with Australian-based online Marketplace, Grays, to support their expansion into the US market.

Grays is the leading online Marketplace in Australia and Asia Pacific for automobiles, "yellow iron", as well as consumer goods. After working closely together on a number of projects both companies recognized the global opportunities available to them by way of a Strategic Partnership.

Roger Gallo, President & CEO at EquipNet, said "We're energized to be partnering with a company as well-known and respected as Grays. The strengths of the two companies are extremely compatible and we look forward to helping establish Grays as a major player in the US market."

EquipNet and Grays maintain extensive customer databases and have experience and online presence in their respective fields and regions. Utilizing that experience, the partnership intends to launch Grays' successful Australian marketplace model in the US with a focus on selling mobile plant and transport assets in the US market.

Combining Grays' marketplace and digital marketing capabilities with the significant operational presence and US market knowledge of the EquipNet team will give them an unrivalled offering in the US market.

Grays' CEO, Chris Corbin, said "Formalizing our partnership made sense from the first time we worked together. Having already partnered on several sales, the industrial logic and global opportunities were clear to both Grays and EquipNet. We have highly compatible business models and the partnership made immediate sense."

EquipNet and Grays are excited about the project and expect to have the necessary infrastructure completed and fully operational by the start of Q3 2021 in Australia.

Chris Corbin went on to say, "With the local knowledge and experience of the EquipNet team behind us we're excited to launch the Grays marketplace in the US."

About EquipNet

EquipNet is a leading provider of proactive asset management solutions and services to leading corporations in the pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, industrial, and consumer packaged goods industries. EquipNet's vision is to revolutionize the way companies manage their surplus assets by maximizing financial returns and minimizing the risks associated with idle capital assets. If you have surplus you are looking to sell, or are looking for pre-owned equipment at an affordable price, visit us at www.EquipNet.com.

About Grays

Grays is a leading e-commerce marketplace in Australia revolutionizing how assets are being bought and sold throughout the world. Grays specializes in the buying and selling of industrial equipment, cars, wine, and consumer goods. The business has also recently extended into the boats, real estate, caravans, and classic cars categories. With over 3 million registered bidders, a best-in-class e-commerce platform and commitment to customer service makes buying and selling with Grays easy, efficient, fair and transparent. www.grays.com

