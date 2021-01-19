OOFOS to Team Up with National Women's Hockey League for 2021 Season

BRAINTREE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OOFOS, the global leader in recovery footwear, and the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) announced a strategic partnership for the 2021 season, taking place at the iconic Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y. from January 23 to February 5, 2021. The footwear brand will be the Official Recovery Footwear Sponsor, helping athletes and staff recover off the ice as they live and move around the NWHL bubble.

Throughout the 2021 season, OOFOS will outfit athletes and staff with a signature, co-branded OOFOS SportFlex Slide and the OOFOS OOmg Boot - perfect for active recovery and long days on their feet in colder temperatures. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, each product is designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear, reducing stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. Recently awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance across its full line of products - every pair of OOFOS footwear has been found by a committee of experts to promote good foot health.

"Our mission at OOFOS has always been 'to make yOO feel better' - whether you are a runner, fitness enthusiast, casual walker, mom on-the-go, or professional athlete," says Steve Gallo, President of OOFOS. "We are thrilled to partner with the National Women's Hockey League to help players, staff and fans alike embrace active recovery to keep them feeling their best on and off the ice!"

While this will be OOFOS' first season as the official recovery footwear sponsor of the NWHL, this is not the brand's first introduction to the league. OOFOS was first introduced to the NWHL by world-renowned strength and conditioning coach, Mike Boyle. Known worldwide as one of the foremost experts in the field of strength and conditioning, Boyle works with athletes of all abilities, from first-timers to professional athletes, including NWHL athlete and Boston Pride Captain, Jillian Dempsey. "I try to get all my athletes in OOFOS to aid their recovery - and our athletes love them. All you need to do to understand is put a pair on," said Boyle.

As the official recovery footwear of the 2021 NWHL season, OOFOS will be supporting the league's historic season and athletes with a number of investments, including a player ambassador campaign and OOFOS branding in and around each game via interview backdrops and dasher graphics.

"Our partnership with OOFOS is an important piece of the NWHL's season in Lake Placid," said Commissioner Tyler Tumminia. "OOFOS has made a significant commitment to our league and athletes, and we appreciate their genuine faith in our steps to push women's pro hockey forward. But just as importantly, NWHL players love their products. We look forward to working with OOFOS this season."

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com

About the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL)

Established in 2015, the NWHL was the first professional women's hockey league in North America to pay its players. The mission of the league is to fuel the continued growth of the sport and brand of pro women's hockey. The league is made up of the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and the Toronto Six. Visit NWHL.zone and follow on Twitter and Facebook @NWHL and Instagram @NWHL.zone

