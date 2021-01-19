Bold Penguin Announces Partnership in Agency Network Space with The Agency Collective

COLUMBUS, OHIO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly growing insurance technology provider, Bold Penguin, announces today its collaboration with The Agency Collective (AC), a new type of premier network partner for insurance agencies. Bold Penguin will be AC's exclusive small business insurance distribution partner and bring its agency technology to the AC's 500+ agency partners.

"We are thrilled to launch our collaboration with The Agency Collective. This is a big advancement in our mission to decrease the time from quote to bind across the board for independent agents while protecting the all-important role of the human touch," said Marc DeLeonibus, Co-founder of Bold Penguin.

The AC's partner agents will access Bold Penguin's technology through a terminal designed for independent agents. The platform offers one consolidated question set and one process flow to easily and quickly quote insurance policies from multiple carriers. Through Bold Penguin's technology, the AC's partner agencies benefit from leveraging their collective power while preserving their independence.

"Bringing our agency partners leading solutions like Bold Penguin's that save time and help the small business insurance ecosystem connect and digitize are exactly the solutions we intended to identify when we were founded two years ago," said Kenny Urbania, CEO of The Agency Collective. "We are a network built by agents for agents, so we have a keen understanding of the solutions that will make the biggest impact."

Bold Penguin's agent technology will be available to the AC network throughout 2021 and beyond.

About The Agency Collective

The Agency Collective (AC) is a new type of agency network that offers a suite of tools to its partner agencies, including Bold Penguin's Terminal platform. It was founded in 2019 by a group of formerly Nationwide agents who are now independent. The AC currently works with close to 600 agencies of all sizes, whose continued growth is supported through carrier access, business tools and services.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com .

CONTACT: Amber Wuollet, Director of Marketing, amber.wuollet@boldpenguin.com

