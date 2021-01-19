NB Affordable Foundation Partners With The Food Bank Of Eastern Michigan

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NB Affordable Foundation is proud to announce its partnership with: The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, a Michigan based nonprofit that serves as a common solicitor, storehouse, and distributor of food to member non-profit and charitable organizations in 22 counties throughout eastern Michigan.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan began in 1981 as a small, grassroots community organization serving agencies in Genesee County. Due to the ever-increasing need for its services, the Food Bank has grown to serve more than 415 Hunger Relief Partners, throughout 22 eastern Michigan counties.

"The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan has a vital role in caring for those in the community who find themselves in a position of needing help," says Fredrick Schulman, President of the NB Affordable Foundation. "We feel greatly blessed to be able to help provide food for the hungry, and we are thankful to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for allowing us this opportunity."

Each year the Food Bank provides over 28 million pounds of food, including nearly 11 million pounds of fresh produce each year to those in need. Working with more than 415 partner agencies consisting of local soup kitchens, homeless shelters and food pantries, the Food Bank network serves over 331,000 people in eastern Michigan who would otherwise go hungry.

The funds given by the NB Affordable Foundation will be used to support the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in its mission of ending hunger in the 22 counties they serve.

About the NB Affordable Foundation

The NB Affordable Foundation was created with the goal of making a positive impact on the communities we serve. The organization's strategic partnership with local and community nonprofit organizations allows the foundation to provide housing, financial stability, and mental health services for the community's most vulnerable members.

Please visit www.nbaffordable.com for more information.

About The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is the Food Source for people in need. Partnering with organizations to feed the hungry, we build a community solution to a community problem. By leveraging an abundance of product from a multitude of sources, we "Change the Face of Hunger."

Visit www.fbem.org or contact (810) 396-0210. To learn more.

