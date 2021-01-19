PlantX Announces Addition of Meal Programs to In-Home Meal Delivery Service

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB:PLTXF) is pleased to announce the addition of meal programs to the current meal delivery services already available on https://plantx.ca/plant-based-meal-delivery/ .

The new vertical will enhance the home-meal delivery service by cultivating a subscription-based "set and forget" option for consumers to have as many as 5 full days' worth of nutritionally-balanced meals delivered to their door. The meal programs are provided in partnership with "Upmeals" and delivered from their HAACP-certified production facility. These meals will be curated by Ms. Amy Gensel RD, CSNC and will be positioned as a simple way to incorporate healthy and nutritious meals for the PlantX community.

As part of this announcement, PlantX is pleased to welcome Ms. Gensel to the PlantX Medical Advisory Board. Ms. Gensel is a registered dietitian that specializes in nutrition support at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. She has a passion for wellness and is also a group fitness instructor. Ms. Gensel brings 15 years of experience as a registered dietitian to the Medical Advisory Board and believes that nutrition plays a crucial role in disease treatment and prevention.

"We couldn't be happier to have Amy on the Medical Advisory Board and helping us curate the meal programs. We're committed to educating the public about healthy living, and this is another step in the journey", said PlantX CEO, Julia Frank. "PlantX is focused on creating the ultimate customer experience that provides customers with flexibility for their food delivery options. PlantX meals will still be able to be ordered à la carte, but customers will now have the option to pre-order in 3 or 5-day quantities. This enhanced meal delivery service provides freedom from the hassle of cooking and meal-preparation".

"I'm so excited to be able to help curate healthy, plant-based meals for the PlantX community," said Ms. Gensel. "True fitness and health begins with what we put in our bodies."

The meal programs will initially be available only to the Canadian market. However, the Company hopes to expand the offering to the US market later this year.

Investor Relations Update

The Company has entered into an agreement with Northern Equities Inc ("Northern Equities") to raise awareness of the PlantX brand and deliver new communication channels to PlantX customers, retailers, and stakeholders. The agreement covers a term of 3 months at an aggregate cost of $80,000 to be satisfied in common shares of the Company, subject to stock exchange policies. To the knowledge of the Company, Northern Equities and/or its principals do not own or control any securities of the company.

Northern Equities is an arm's length party to the Company. Certain functions of Northern Equities are anticipated to include "investor relations activities" under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the expansion of the meal programs to the United States, and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

