Andorran bank Morabanc contracts Lleida.net's technology services

MADRID, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andorran banc Morabanc has contracted all Lleida.net technology services.

Thus, the Spanish listed company is a key supplier of the bank in all matters relating to the communication with its customers.

Among the services that Lleida.net will provide to Morabanc are its SMS, certified SMS, and certified electronic communications.

Lleida.net acts as a digital witness in financial transactions, allowing financial entities to add legal security to any transaction, regardless of the customer's geographical location.

Morabanc, whose headquarters are in Andorra La Vella, is a financial institution that manages more than 7500 million euros of financial assets, with a solvency ratio of 23.8%, CET1 fully loaded.

Founded in 1952, it is one of the leading banks in the Pyrenean country.

Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) is the leading European company in the field of certified electronic notification and contracting.

It has almost 200 patents in the Digital Signature field, granted by more than 50 countries on the five continents. It has one of the most important intellectual property portfolios in the world in its area of expertise.

Currently, more than 75 countries recognise the legal validity of electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notices in contracting processes.

The company was founded in 1995. It is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid.

In 2020, it was one of the fastest-growing companies on the stock exchange in Europe, rising to 940 per cent.

