Saulsbury Awarded Construction Contract for Major Hydrogen Liquefaction Facility

ODESSA, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury was recently awarded a contract to construct a 30 ton per day hydrogen liquefaction facility for one of the premier specialty gas companies in the world. This award represents a significant achievement for Saulsbury, as well as our client, as we work to support the environmental and renewable programs of the future. Construction of the first U.S. based world-scale liquid hydrogen production unit, which is dedicated to the hydrogen energy markets, is a significant milestone Saulsbury is proud to celebrate.

We are extremely pleased to partner with this leading company for this very exciting project.

Saulsbury will be responsible for the mechanical construction of the facility which includes the steam methane reformer, waste recovery, process modules and other equipment, as well as the hydrogen compression packages. Work has already begun and the facility is expected to be complete in 2021.

For Saulsbury, this award supports the company's longstanding reputation as a premier construction company and one of the leaders for delivering quality projects to the renewable and environmental markets.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with this leading company for this very exciting project," said Jeremy Nelson, VP Operations. "This award solidifies our position in the hydrogen space as we continue to demonstrate our core competencies, skilled project leadership and extensive experience in heavy-industrial construction."

"Winning this contract and positioning Saulsbury to become a major player in the emerging U.S. hydrogen market marks a milestone for our company. I know that the continuation of more than 53 years of success, our best in class safety performance and the strong leadership within Saulsbury, were key contributors in winning this work. This project will showcase our commitment to reaching our goals in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)." – Dennis Chismar; Sr. VP of Business Development.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes, Dallas; Houston; Port Arthur; Henderson; Abilene, TX; Carlsbad and Farmington, NM; Tulsa, OK; Casper, WY; Bismarck, ND; and Denver and Milliken, CO. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

