VNUE Announces Soundstr Deal With NEWHD Media

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC:VNUE) announced today that it has signed a radio monitoring and partnership agreement utilizing its patent-pending Soundstr technology, with NEWHD Media, and additionally, it was announced that VNUE CEO Zach Bair has joined NEWHD's Advisory Board. He will join other notable figures on the NEWHD Advisory Board, including Tiki Barber, the former New York Giants star, and Paul Rodgers, lead vocalist of multi-platinum rock band Bad Company.

The deal will empower NEWHD to utilize the platform to provide accurate music play reporting to reduce licensing costs to NEWHD's radio stations, and also to increase transparency to all stakeholders. NEWHD and VNUE are also actively exploring other ways the two companies can work together to create a better musical experience.

VNUE's Soundstr is an innovative hardware and cloud computing solution that will not only help bars, restaurants and venues to reduce licensing costs, but also radio stations, many of whom pay far more than their fair share for blanket music licenses, and importantly, will help get the proper songwriters paid.

NEWHD, founded by longtime rock radio personality Zach Martin, is the "playground for your favorite artists, streaming the best mix of current and classic rock." NEWHD maintains viable relationships with many of the world's greatest talent, including the Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, and many of today's artists on major and independent labels.

"Working with VNUE and the company's Soundstr technology will greatly improve the efficiency and cost of tracking and reporting music that is streamed through our stations," said Zach Martin. "Furthermore, I am personally very interested in making sure that the correct artists and writers are paid for their hard work. VNUE is a very artist-friendly company, and I am happy for NEWHD to align with their cause."

"Streaming radio stations have the same, if not more, hurdles that terrestrial radio have," said Zach Bair. "The technology components can be numerous and quite challenging, and by leveraging Soundstr, we can create a much more streamlined process, which we believe will result in lower costs to the stations, as well as much less 'muss and fuss' when it comes to the licensing requirements and reporting."

For more information about the Soundstr technology, visit www.soundstr.com.

About NEWHD Radio (www.newhdmedia.com)

NEWHD Radio is the innovative radio platform founded by longtime rock radio jock Zach Martin. NEWHD's vision is to provide exciting and innovative programming to a worldwide audience using emerging radio technology, while taking advantage of low-cost lease HD signals in major markets. NEWHD currently operates NEWHD Radio, and NEWHD LA Radio, with a goal of adding additional stations in New York City, Las Vegas, Tennessee, and various other top 25 markets. Founder Zach Martin is a direct descendant of Zachary Taylor, the 12th president of the United States. He has been a fixture in New York radio for over three decades. He worked with legendary radio personality Scott Muni for almost a decade, and has interviewed "rock royalty" ranging from Robert Plant and Ringo Starr to, in his words, "a whole bunch of country artists." NEWHD, championed by Martin, also provides unique opportunities for people in the spectrum (autism), giving people a chance to contribute and be part of something special.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC:VNUE) is a music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. Zach is also a vocal advocate for suicide prevention, and is donating proceeds from his most recent single "Ordinary Girl" to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

