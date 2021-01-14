CIS Mobile Awarded Air Force Advance Battle Management System Contract

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Mobile, a leader in mobile security for government, announced today the contract award for the United States Department of the Air Force.

CIS Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CIS Secure, has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

"CIS Mobile is excited to partner with the Air Force and Space Force in support of the ABMS mission and to bring our secure mobility platform into the fold of innovative technologies," said CIS Mobile President Bill Anderson. "CIS Mobile developed altOS, a fully integrated mobile cybersecurity platform, to address mission-specific security requirements."

The altOS platform is an alternative operating system based on Android and designed with the extra security capabilities and controls needed for sensitive government use cases.

About CIS Mobile

Headquartered in the United States, CIS Mobile's mission is to address Government needs for a modern, convenient, and secure mobility platform. The altOS platform is American-made, and the U.S. source code is available for review by our customers.

CIS Mobile is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CIS Secure, an industry leader and global provider to design and manufacture secure communications and computing solutions for Governments and Enterprises. With headquarters in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, the company operates a state-of-the-art 65,000 square foot NSA certified TEMPEST manufacturing and testing facility.

For additional information, visit our website: https://cismobile.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cis-mobile-awarded-air-force-advance-battle-management-system-contract-301208750.html

SOURCE CIS Secure Computing, Inc.