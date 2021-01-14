Topia Closes Out 2020 With Solid Growth, Pushing Ahead with Innovation in 2021 to Help Companies Navigate Post-Pandemic Business Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility, is closing out 2020 with significant growth in new solution areas with a record number of new customers. Defying the odds in exceptionally difficult times, Topia has helped customers manage the massive shift to remote and distributed workforces over the last year. With a year that saw the launch of new tools, partner integrations, and $15 million in new funding, the company is well positioned to provide companies the solutions they need to navigate an unpredictable future in 2021 and beyond.

Launched New Products, Partnerships and Integrations

Early in the year Topia announced the acquisition of Monaeo, a leading solution for business travel compliance management. Later rebranded as Topia Compass , the well-timed addition to the Topia suite was enhanced to deliver an end-to-end distributed workforce and business travel management solution that helps companies manage tax, payroll, and other cross-border compliance issues wherever employees work, filling a critical void at a time when companies needed it most.

Topia Compass joined the growing list of applications connected by the newly launched Topia One, the first cloud-based open platform for global talent mobility. Topia One enables real-time visibility of mobile employee data across all work scenarios, along with a foundation for a wide range of plug-and-play integrations.

Over the last year, Topia has launched or expanded several new partnerships and integrations with leading HR and people management solutions. Topia achieved Workday Approved Integration status, providing customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with Topia's Global Talent Mobility platform. Other partnerships include BCD Travel , ADP , DocuSign and more, expanding its partner ecosystem to address customers' evolving needs.

Recognizing the importance of integrated solutions in transforming talent mobility, Topia SVP of Strategic Partnerships, Anupam Singhal, joined the board of WorldWide ERC for a 3 year term which commenced on January 1st, 2021.

"Our solutions are already saving customers millions of dollars in unnecessary tax payments and providing defensible data to avoid costly audits and potential compliance risks," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO of Topia. "Now more than ever, we remain committed to giving our customers the tools they need to adapt quickly in a fast-changing business landscape, so they can mitigate risks and lower costs while still giving employees the flexibility to work anywhere."

Innovation Recognized on a Global Scale

To fuel its aggressive innovation and deliver much-needed solutions to global customers, Topia secured $15 million in follow-on funding from existing investors including NewView Capital and Notion Capital in the spring, bringing its total amount raised to over $100 million since inception. The new investment confirmed confidence in Topia's ability to enable companies to think and act globally —a key strategic differentiator in today's volatile business climate.

Across the Atlantic, Fosway, Europe's #1 HR industry analyst, named Topia a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success, recognizing Topia's platform as a key strategic workforce management solution for enabling remote work, distributed teams and global mobility. EMEA's only market analysis model that compares solutions in the learning and talent systems market, the 9-Grid selection not only highlighted Topia's technological innovation but also its strong customer advocacy, prioritizing customer success and total overall value.

On the awards front, Topia customer AXA was recognized by the HRO Today Association awards , winning the Best Business Partnership category in EMEA. AXA's International Mobility Solutions team, with support from Topia, transformed mobility from being viewed as an operational cost center into a strategic department that nurtures talent while supporting business growth and execution. Topia's Global Talent Mobility solution was also recognized as one of the Best Cloud HR, Payroll or ERP Solutions by the 2020 Cloud Awards .

"It's been an incredibly unpredictable year, but I couldn't be prouder of the way our entire team has pivoted to address the needs of our customers, all while managing our own pandemic response," Farshchi said. "While we're all hoping for a much less chaotic year in 2021, no matter what happens, Topia is ready with the solutions and expertise to help companies navigate the new world of work with ease and confidence."

To learn more about the Topia Global Talent Mobility platform, visit www.topia.com .

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, visit www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

