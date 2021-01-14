MetroNet and Fayetteville, N.C. Announce Partnership to Build 100% Fiber Optic Network

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroNet and the City of Fayetteville will bring 100% fiber optic internet, television and phone services to businesses and residents in the Fayetteville region, marking MetroNet's first deployment in North Carolina. Indiana-based MetroNet will spend more than $70 million on the project, which will service Fayetteville, the towns of Hope Mills, Linden, Wade, Stedman, Godwin, Eastover, Falcon, Spring Lake, Vander and much of unincorporated Cumberland County, as well as portions of Hoke County, such as the communities of Raeford and Rockfish.

"This tremendous investment brings unprecedented capabilities to existing businesses and gives Fayetteville the infrastructure and competitive edge needed to attract new business and grow jobs," said City of Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin, emphasizing the impact this project will have on the community. "Beyond television and telephone services to residents and businesses, this ultrafast internet will also support teleworking, distance learning, and virtual medicine. We would like to offer special thanks to the Fayetteville Public Works Commission (PWC) for their collaboration and efforts to accommodate this important project."

Amid COVID-19, the community's need for increased broadband access has become even more apparent, with virtual learning and remote work at the forefront. MetroNet's high-speed fiber internet will increase technological capabilities throughout the county.

Cumberland County Commission Chairman Charles Evans shared, "On behalf of Cumberland County and our municipalities, we would like to welcome MetroNet to our community. This hallmark investment speaks to the bright future ahead for our citizens as we close the digital divide through increased access."

MetroNet offers businesses and residents state-of-the-art, fiber optic networks connected directly to their homes and businesses. The fast-growing company is known for its reliable, high-speed internet friendly service, and fair pricing with no long-term contracts.

"We've experienced such a warm welcome from Mayor Colvin and the City of Fayetteville since we began discussing this project," MetroNet President John Cinelli said. "It's clear that this community is rich in diversity and opportunity, and we're excited to be a part of it as we move forward together. We can't thank the Mayor, Council and City staff enough for the warm reception. We also appreciate the support we have received from PWC, Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) and the State delegation, especially Senator Kirk deViere and Representative John Szoka."

According to Cinelli, projects of this size typically take approximately two years. In new MetroNet markets, residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting, and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood.

Those who would like to learn more about the construction process can visit construction.metronetinc.com to see progress throughout their community. The company will have a MetroNet storefront located in Fayetteville to serve as the command center for customer service and sales. Customers will be able to visit the store to speak with customer service representatives and sign up for services.

Additionally, MetroNet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the Fayetteville area. For those interested in joining the MetroNet team, visit metronetinc.com/careers to search available positions and submit applications.

ABOUT METRONET: MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programing. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Florida. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. For more information visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

ABOUT FCEDC: The Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation is a public-private partnership designed to enhance job growth and prosperity in the region by attracting new industry and growing and retaining existing industry. The FCEDC works daily to help strengthen our economy and diversify our community tax base. Learn more at www.fayedc.com.

