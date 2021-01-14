XOi, Davisware enhance integration to provide seamless experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , providers of a cloud-based mobile application that connects field service contractors with an industry-leading online knowledge base and empowers them to complete more service requests, has announced an enhanced integration with partner Davisware that will optimize customer experience while increasing the value of their applications for joint customers.

With more than 30 years of experience, Davisware streamlines the complex tasks facing commercial and residential field service contractors to save time, protect profits and catalyze real growth. The company's software includes Vision, which is an all-in-one solution that collects everything from billing and estimates to scheduling and dispatching in one intuitive, easy to use hub. The company also offers GlobalEdge, the only enterprise resource planning software in the industry, which empowers commercial contractors to scale more effectively with centralized CRM, fleet maintenance tools, accounting, job management, and more.

"Davisware partners with best-of-breed providers to deliver exceptional value and service," said Jennifer Davis, CEO of Davisware. "Broadening our investment in our technology with XOi will continue to enhance the experience of our customers' field staff as well as their customers' experiences. Our XOi partnership seamlessly extends the Davisware functionality so that our customers continue to have every advantage over their competition."

The focus of the integration is decreasing the amount of laborious data entry for technicians while also simplifying workflow to capture important data across the two platforms to provide the most valuable information to the work team.

Technicians will have the ability to capture information using the XOi software while on a job site and transfer that data over to Davisware's software solutions using both audio and video transcriptions. In addition, technicians will have access to technical and training sources through the integration.

"This integration will be an asset to both XOi and Davisware customers," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "The industry is continuing to face a skilled labor shortage, and this integration will allow contractors to streamline operations and work more efficiently. Technicians should be focusing on helping people, not data entry.

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About Davisware

Davisware, based in West Dundee, IL, has been providing market-leading software solutions to commercial field service providers since its founding in 1988. Thousands of companies across the U.S. and Canada use Davisware's software solutions to manage, organize and grow their service contracting businesses. The company employs a team of empathetic and creative problem-solvers, who combine deep technical and industry expertise, along with the most current technology, to provide their customers with the tools and operational best practices that unlock growth. In 2019, Serent Capital made a meaningful investment in Davisware, which supports Davisware's plan to further expand and strengthen its technology and customer support.

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

