nClouds Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds ( www.nclouds.com ), a provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services and an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced today that it has achieved AWS SaaS Competency status. The designation recognizes that nClouds has undergone rigorous technical validation by AWS and demonstrated expertise and proven customer success in designing and implementing complex, cloud-native, SaaS solutions on AWS infrastructure.

Tweet this: nClouds has achieved @AWScloud #SaaS Competency status! It's another sign of their expertise in building #AW

nClouds' SaaS Solution Services enable customers' SaaS solutions with intelligent automation, high availability, scalability, and enhanced security and compliance critical to their business. nClouds' capabilities include Analytics, Configuration Management and Provisioning, Identity Management/User Authentication and Authorization, Monitoring/Logging/App Performance Management, Security and Networking (Tenant Isolation), and Storage/Backup and Restore — all designed to optimize for cost.

"As companies have shifted to remote work and collaboration, schools come to rely on SaaS solutions for distance learning, and consumers use SaaS applications for finance, entertainment and communicating with friends and family, there has been a heightened dependence on SaaS solutions," said Marius Ducea, Vice President, DevOps at nClouds. "With that dependence have come critical commercial requirements. Fortunately, nClouds has proven expertise in building AWS infrastructure for SaaS solutions that is highly available, secure, scalable, and cost-optimized, so it's rewarding to earn this recognition from AWS."

Rangarajan Vaithyalingam, Platform Architect at Appify , a provider of mobile applications and technology platforms for enterprises and brands, noted, "We needed to improve the scalability and ensure the high-availability required for our SaaS solution. Moving from Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) to Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) deployment was a major milestone for Appify. The nClouds team came in with the right guidance and expertise at the right time and helped us achieve our goals."

Read nClouds SaaS customer case studies for Appify and Cirrent .

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions that deliver innovation faster. nClouds is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP), AWS Authorized Reseller, and AWS Well-Architected Partner, and has achieved AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Migration Competency, and AWS SaaS Competency designations. nClouds is a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP. nClouds is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more info, visit: www.nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nclouds-achieves-aws-saas-competency-status-301207329.html

SOURCE nClouds