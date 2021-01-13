California Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2021 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named three California teachers – Shalini Jayawardana of Holbrook Language Academy in Concord, Davi Quintero of Mara Chapa Academy in Greenfield, and Shane Twamley of Kraemer Middle School in Placentia – to its 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. Jayawardana, Quintero, and Twamley are among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, D.C. chosen for this honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, this group of Extraordinary Educators – like so many other educators across the country – has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Shalini, Davi, and Shane for their hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students they serve."

This year's Extraordinary Educators, which were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I'm grateful to receive the 2021 Extraordinary Educator title," said Jayawardana. "Curriculum Associates' products mimic what the cycle of effective teaching looks like. You assess to let data inform your instruction and I can share data with parents knowing the assessment identified key areas of improvement. As a teacher during a pandemic, this process of reflection and how we can improve instruction drives my 'why' in teaching every day. The effective parent/family resources generated after assessments now allows parents to engage in that very process. We are a team!"

"I'm honored to be a part of a team of "inspirators," inspiring educators," said Twamley. "I have been a teacher for 38 years and this technology gives me the capacity to work smarter, not harder. My students appreciate how I differentiate my instruction to assist them with i-Ready and enable their scholarly efforts. I'm super anxious to step out of my pandemic silo to synergize solutions with others during this pandemic, and beyond."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in more than half of all school districts in California.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit https://www.curriculumassociates.com/extraordinary-educators/2021-class.

