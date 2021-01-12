CTDOT orders up to 75 zero-emission battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses from New Flyer, expands sustainable mobility in greater Connecticut

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX:NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation ("CTDOT") has awarded New Flyer a contract for 12 Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric, forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses, with options to purchase up to 63 additional zero-emission buses in thirty-five or forty-foot lengths throughout the remaining term of the five-year agreement.

CTDOT owns and operates nearly all public transportation services in Connecticut, delivering more than 27 million annual trips. Its CTtransit bus system is the state's largest – supporting eight urban areas – and includes CTfastrak, a bus rapid transit system launched in 2015.

"For over 25 years, we have supported CTDOT with reliable transportation, delivering over 900 New Flyer buses and MCI coaches. With a goal of building more livable and sustainable communities, CTDOT is now counting on New Flyer technology for zero-emission adoption at scale," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI. "Every Xcelsior CHARGE bus on Connecticut roads will reduce up to 160 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, delivering immediate benefits with cleaner, quieter, more sustainable mobility – a win for everyone."

The purchase, supported by Federal Transit Administration funds, furthers CTDOT's Electric Bus Initiative, a partnership between CTDOT, CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and bus transit providers that commits to providing a safe, reliable, sustainable clean energy transportation system.

"We are thrilled to be developing – and soon operating – the first full-sized automated buses in revenue service in North America," said Dennis Solensky, Transit Administrator, CTDOT. "And, we believe we have assembled a world class team to lead and accomplish this remarkable challenge."

New Flyer technology is powering CTDOT's pursuit of sustainable integrated mobility. In 2020, New Flyer announced in partnership with CTDOT, Robotic Research, and the Center for Transportation and the Environment, that it would deploy North America's first automated transit bus on CTfastrak with a battery-electric, Society of Automotive Engineers J3016 Level 4 automated transit bus.

New Flyer continues to lead the evolution to scalable zero-emission mobility. Designed on the proven Xcelsior® platform, New Flyer offers the battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ and fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ buses, and supports zero-emission deployment with New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, which provides safe and reliable infrastructure services for smart, sustainable mobility projects. For information on CHARGE buses, visit newflyer.com/CHARGE, and for information on infrastructure services, visit newflyer.com/infrastructuresolutions.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for 90 years, and today supports growing North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and motor coach technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training, now available online. New Flyer is testing automated vehicle technology and remains committed to the development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to communities.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

