Brooks Announces GENEWIZ Selected as Genome Characterization Center by the National Cancer Institute

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced today that GENEWIZ, the Company's genomics analysis business, has been awarded one of six Genome Characterization Center Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The NCI, the nation's leader in cancer research and part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), chose GENEWIZ to provide whole exome sequencing to new research projects at its Center for Cancer Genomics for a period of three years.

"This contract for Brooks to provide whole exome sequencing to the National Cancer Institute demonstrates the outstanding reputation of GENEWIZ in the cancer research community," commented Steve Schwartz, president and CEO of Brooks Automation. "We are proud that GENEWIZ's expertise in gene sequencing is an enabling factor for the important research at the NCI, and for the enduring benefit of cancer patients."

"The data NCI generates for the entire cancer research community across the nation supports the mission to advance scientific knowledge and help all people live longer, healthier lives," shared Dr. Ginger Zhou, vice president of genomics services at GENEWIZ. "We are honored to become an integral part of this initiative."

GENEWIZ will generate data from DNA samples received from the Biospecimen Core Resource and send raw sequencing data, associated metadata, and other characterization data to the Genomic Data Commons. This data will then be shared with the Genomic Data Analysis Network and research community.

The Center for Cancer Genomics coordinates research teams across the United States and Canada to produce rich cancer genomic and clinical datasets for the cancer research community. They implement these collective efforts through a standardized workflow called the Genome Characterization Pipeline. Components of this pipeline include tissue collecting and processing, genome characterization, genomic data analysis, as well as data sharing and discovery.

