Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medea Medical Products Awarded State of California Contract for PPE

PRNewswire  
January 12, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
Share:

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medea Medical Products, a division of Medea, Inc., is proud to be selected by the State of California, as an authorized supplier of N95 respirators. State agencies may only purchase respirators from bidders that are awarded the contract. Additionally, the State will allow any city, county, other state or federal agency to purchase respirators from the awardees. 

The California Department of General Services solicited bidders to supply the State with N95 respirators for up to five years. Contracts were awarded by category to responsible bidders with the highest total score. Medea, as a certified small business, was awarded two categories: N95, Non-vented, bulk pricing; and, N95 Surgical, bulk pricing.

We anticipate the State's contract vehicle for N95 respirators will be among the largest in the nation and are excited to be part of another tremendous opportunity to support our country's PPE needs.

For further information, please contact: marie@medeamp.com.

If you are a government agency in need of N95 respirators, please visit our government purchasing website at www.medeappe.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medea-medical-products-awarded-state-of-california-contract-for-ppe-301206807.html

SOURCE Medea, Inc.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com