HealthSpace Announces Entry Into New Market Segment with Its First Contract for Clinical Patient Data Management with Portage County OH

VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE:HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTCQB:HDSLF) is pleased to announce a new contract with Portage County, OH (the "County"). The County will be the first to utilize HSCloud Suite to manage their clinical and patient data. The County will also use the product for their environmental health department. The agreement also includes usage of HSTrace, the Company's COVID-19 contact tracing solution, as well as HSPay.

According to the National Institute of Health there are approximately 50,000 registered nurses working at state and local health departments in the United States. This does not include non-registered health professionals, clerks, and other employees that must utilize data management systems in their department. These agencies are growing rapidly in budget, and headcount, as a result of the pandemic response and increased federal spending to pay for it. HealthSpace estimates the total value of this addressable market segment to be worth north of US $150M annually to the Company.

In addition to the contract with Portage County, the company has signed an agreement with Jackson County, IL and Apache County, AZ for environmental health data management. The total five year value of these agreements is US $308,650.00.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented "This is a very important moment for HealthSpace and the evolution of our product. We have been dedicated to the vision that our product is revolutionary for government agencies of all types; well beyond just environmental health. This contract, deploying our product in the clinical health vertical, is evidence of the transformative nature of our technology for government agencies of all types and the public they so faithfully serve. We look forward to much growth in this new market space in 2021 and beyond."

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/12/c8642.html