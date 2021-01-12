State of California Selects HHS Technology Group to Provide Continuous Delivery of Digital Services to Child Welfare

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today that it has entered into a long-term, multi-year contract with the state of California's Child Welfare Digital Services (CWDS) to support the continued delivery of the California Automated Response and Engagement System (CARES-Live).



First launched in 2019 and currently covering approximately 420,000 lives, CARES-Live is a child welfare system that has greatly improved the state's ability to serve at-risk children through automation and mobile technology, updating and streamlining key processes such as identity management, case and referral history review and facility search. Since its release, the system has seen steady growth in adoption, driven by demand for its tools that enhance user efficiency and effectiveness.

CARES-Live is operated and maintained by CWDS, a collaboration of California state and local government agencies that support shared stakeholders through technology to assure the safety, permanency and well-being of children at risk of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

CWDS' mission is to provide child welfare information systems that respond to users' needs while maintaining the highest standards of security and data integrity to aid child welfare professionals in the vital assistance, oversight and case management of at-risk children.

"To protect the safety of at-risk children, child welfare professionals need accurate and timely information to guide their decision-making on case management and referrals," said Tommy Swider, Executive Vice President, HTG. "We are proud to collaborate with CWDS to ensure the state's vital applications continue to support California's evolving child welfare programs and business processes."

This is HTG's fourth contract in support of CWDS. In the prior engagements, HTG provided core software development services using the agile SDLC, DevOps services and DBA services.

